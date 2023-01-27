An expanded version of Gulfport’s ReadOut LGBTQ+ literature festival happens this February | Events & Film | Tampa

click to enlarge c/o Blue Flower Arts Pittsburgh author Brian Broome will deliver a keynote on Sunday, Feb. 19 at day three of ReadOut 2023.

Back for its sixth consecutive year, ReadOut, Gulfport’s Celebration of LGBTQ+ literature Highlights some of the most celebrated queer authors in the country.

In 2023, the free festival is back and bigger with a new theme (“Literary Queeries”) and three days of in-person events that can be attended virtually via Zoom.

Happening at the Gulfport Public Library, located at 5501 28th Ave. S, Gulfport’s ReadOut 2023 LGBTQ+ literary festival kicks off on Friday, Feb. 17 with a short evening of panels (5 pm-7:30 pm) before staging two full days of panels, readings, workshops.

Event Details ReadOut Festival 2023 Fri., Feb. 17, 5-7:30 pm, Sat., Feb. 18, 9 am-6 pm and Sun., Feb. 19, 9 am-5:30 pm

Pittsburgh author Brian Broome, a Kirkus Prize Winner whose debut memoir “Punch Me Up to the Gods” is a New York Times Editor’s Pick will deliver a keynote on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 1:30 pm inside the Gulfport Casino at 5500 Shore Blvd. S less than half-a-mile from the library.

There are nearly 30 featured authors on Gulfport ReadOut 2023’s lineup including Gloria Muñoz, Kristen Arnett and Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya.