An expanded version of Gulfport’s ReadOut LGBTQ+ literature festival happens this February | Events & Film | Tampa

An expanded version of Gulfport's ReadOut LGBTQ+ literature festival happens this February
Back for its sixth consecutive year, ReadOut, Gulfport’s Celebration of LGBTQ+ literature Highlights some of the most celebrated queer authors in the country.
In 2023, the free festival is back and bigger with a new theme (“Literary Queeries”) and three days of in-person events that can be attended virtually via Zoom.
Happening at the Gulfport Public Library, located at 5501 28th Ave. S, Gulfport’s ReadOut 2023 LGBTQ+ literary festival kicks off on Friday, Feb. 17 with a short evening of panels (5 pm-7:30 pm) before staging two full days of panels, readings, workshops.
Event Details
ReadOut Festival 2023
Pittsburgh author Brian Broome, a Kirkus Prize Winner whose debut memoir “Punch Me Up to the Gods” is a New York Times Editor’s Pick will deliver a keynote on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 1:30 pm inside the Gulfport Casino at 5500 Shore Blvd. S less than half-a-mile from the library.
There are nearly 30 featured authors on Gulfport ReadOut 2023’s lineup including Gloria Muñoz, Kristen Arnett and Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya.
