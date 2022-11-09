An evening with Oregon State basketball: Impressions from Beavers men and women after opening night

For an opening act Monday night at Gill Coliseum, that was something, right?

The Oregon State women trailed by 10 points, led by 10 points, gave it up, then rallied to win on a last-second free throw over Hawaii 61-60.

The Beavers men did one better in the nightcap. They trailed by 19 late in the first half, then stormed back to beat Tulsa 73-70.

Some thoughts and notes from a couple season-opening Beavers basketball games:

No conclusions, but: To say the men are back would be a silly statement. But after a 2021-22 season when players were selfish, sometimes quit and occasionally fought each other on the floor, watching this group was refreshing.

Can OSU win eight, 10, 12 games this season? Maybe. The Beavers can’t have lulls as they did during a 12-minute first-half stretch against Tulsa and expect to win many. But, on the other hand, if the OSU team of the second half shows up, 12 wins might be the floor.

For a young, inexperienced team, Monday’s result could be a gift that keeps on giving. The Beavers put themselves in a huge hole, had the resilience to climb out of it, then finished off a win like a team that had been there before.

“I told the coaches before we met with the team after the game, we couldn’t have scripted it any better,” OSU Coach Wayne Tinkle said. “We knew they had it in them. We just had to get them to that place.”

So much went right statistically during the second half. The Beavers outscored Tulsa 45-26, limited the Golden Hurricane to 8-of-26 shooting and only seven rebounds. OSU shot 62% from the floor, and got to the free throw line 21 times, making 17.

“This first game was so important,” said sophomore Glenn Taylor Jr., who scored 16 points. “I felt like we were trying to be perfect in the first half, and that got to us a little bit.”

The return of junior forward Rodrigue Andela was promising. A force for the Beavers two years ago when they made a run to the Elite Eight, Andela missed all but a couple games last season with a foot injury. During the second half, the 6-foot-8 player made a huge contribution with nine rebounds and five points.

“He was an animal on the glass at both ends,” Tinkle said.

The most impressive part of the game was the finish. This is the first time the Beavers have finished a game in 2022. Seriously. Monday’s win was the Beavers’ first since beating Utah on Dec. 30. OSU lost its final 18 games of the season.

“Two minutes to go, are we going to be satisfied that we fought back? Hell, well,” Tinkle said. “Let’s finish the deal. They dug in so well defensively.”

OSU women challenged, win: In the Women’s opener, Oregon State didn’t take the easy route. The Beavers faced a legitimate opponent in Hawaii, an NCAA tourney team a year ago and this year’s Big West preseason favorite. Adding to the degree of difficulty was the absence of two key players, senior guard Bendu Yeaney and freshman forward Timea Gardiner (more on that later).

Oregon State had its hands full at the outset. Hawaii came out firing, and accurately, as the Rainbow Wahine hit five three-pointers during the first quarter to lead by as many as 13 points. The Beavers didn’t flinch. Former walk-on guard Noelle Mannen was a calming influence, sophomore guard AJ Marotte has taken on a prominent role and Talia von Oelhoffen was, well, von Oelhoffen. The combination, in addition to others, helped the Beavers overcome the early deficit and pull out a nice opening-night win.

Mannen had the game of her college life. Not only did the fourth-year junior hit the game-winning free throw with 0.4 seconds remaining, she also had her fingerprints all over the win. Mannen recorded a plus/minus of plus-21; the only Beaver close to Mannen was Jelena Mitrovic at plus-9.

The performance didn’t surprise Oregon State Coach Scott Rueck one bit. Mannen is the most experienced player in his system.

“She’s been at every spot on the team throughout her career and we’re seeing the benefit of that,” Rueck said.

Marotte, largely a reserve as a freshman a year ago, is ready to become one of OSU’s most impactful players. Marotte led the Beavers with 16 points and seven rebounds and she took over the game coming out of halftime, scoring eight of the Beavers’ first 10 points.

“For sure, I feel super comfortable out there,” Marotte said.

Oregon State benefited from a new rule that stops the clock upon contact, not when the referee’s hand goes up. With the game tied at 60-60, Mannen and Hawaii’s Daejah Phillips dove after a loose ball. Phillips was called for a foul, but in previous years, it wouldn’t have counted as the referee’s hand went up after the final buzzer sounded. Instead, officials were able to review the video and determine that contact was made before the clock hit zero.

Mannen had two chances to win the game. She missed the first.

“I was a little frustrated with myself,” Mannen said. “I looked over at (Rueck), and he’s like, ‘You’re going to make the second one.’”

Newcomers showed up: The OSU men have eight freshmen, and several gave favorable impressions. Jordan Pope started at point guard, played 33 minutes and scored a team-high 19 points. Forwards Michael Rataj and Tyler Bilodeau filled lesser roles, but showed toughness at the defensive end.

The women Unveiled Raegan Beers and Lily Hansford. Beers, one of two McDonald’s high school All-Americans on OSU’s roster, had five points and two rebounds during a 10-minute stint. More impressive was Hansford, who made 3 of 4 three-pointers and scored 11 points in 24 minutes.

“I’ve said all along that Lily is the most underrated player in the ′22 class,” Rueck said. “She has a feeling that you can’t teach.”

Oregon State injuries: Both teams are playing without two players. For the women, Yeaney should be back sometime this month, while Gardiner’s absence is indefinite, Rueck said. Gardiner, like Beers, is a McDonald’s high school All-American who came to OSU with significant buzz. Yeaney is a defensive force and a key contributor on Arizona’s NCAA runner-up team in 2021.

The men are without two transfers, guards Christian Wright and Justin Rochelin. Both are dealing with leg injuries. Rochelin could be back before nonconference play ends, while Wright — touted as the Beavers’ starting point guard before suffering a knee injury during the team’s international trip to Italy — won’t be back until 2023.

The crowd: The Women’s game drew 3,663 fans for a 5:30 pm tipoff, while the men’s game attracted a crowd of 3,320 for a 9 pm start.

— Nick Daschel reported from Corvallis.

[email protected] | @nickdaschel