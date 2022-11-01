An Emphysematous Pyelonephritis Case Report and Literature Review

The renal parenchyma, collecting system, and/or perinephric tissue can become infected with a gas-producing necrotizing bacterial pathogen, resulting in the potentially fatal condition known as emphysematous pyelonephritis (EPN). Diabetes mellitus is a typical complication of EPN, while venous air bubbles are a rare complication of EPN. Researchers present the case of a 52-year-old woman who was brought to the hospital in a coma after she had been vomiting and was later diagnosed with EPN and air bubbles in her uterine veins. They reviewed various case reports of venous gas or Thrombosis induced by EPN and talked about their presentation, diagnosis, and etiology. A 52-year-old lady with a history of type 2 diabetes mellitus presents with unconsciousness and vomiting for half a day. Unilateral EPN and air bubbles in the uterine veins were seen on the computed tomography scan of the abdomen. Cultures taken from the patient’s blood, pus, and urine grew Escherichia coli with an expanded beta-lactamase production gene. Through a combination of supportive care, broad-spectrum antibiotics, percutaneous drainage therapy, and an open procedure, the patient’s health markedly improved. Bubbles of air in the veins are a rare but potentially dangerous consequence of endocrinopathic necrosis EPN. Good outcomes can only be achieved by prompt diagnosis and treatment.

Source: bmcurol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12894-022-01104-6