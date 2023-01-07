An elusive 40 minutes of effort still the goal

Oregon State certainly had plenty to address after Thursday’s 79-60 loss at Utah as the Beavers prepare for Saturday night’s game at Colorado.

Stretches of inconsistent play on both ends of the court led to another Pac-12 men’s basketball defeat as OSU has started 1-3 in conference play.

Beavers Coach Wayne Tinkle said in a radio interview after Thursday’s contest in Salt Lake City that his team played in the closing minutes like it did five days earlier in a 77-68 loss at Oregon.

“We put blinders on a little bit and instead of continuing with what was working, spreading them out, throwing it in the post, drive and kick, it wasn’t good enough,” the Coach said. “We got a little Lazy defensively , obviously. Everything we took to the rim was a double-pump, fadeaway.”















Utah’s 27-of-57 shooting (47.4%) matched Oregon’s numbers and equaled the second-highest percentage that Oregon State has allowed this season. The Utes shot 16 of 31 in the first half and had just one stretch in the game where they missed more than three straight shots.

Utah’s 79 points were by eight the most Oregon State has given up this season.

Offensively, the Beavers (7-8 overall) made six straight shot attempts — the last three of the first half and first three of the second — to cut what had been a 13-point deficit to one.

But OSU was just 7 of 27 the rest of the way, with nine consecutive misses at one point, and Utah (12-4, 5-0) restored a double-digit lead for good with more than nine minutes left.















The Beavers shot five free throws for the game (one in the first half) to 20 for the Utes. OSU gave the officiating crew “a bailout,” Tinkle said, because it wasn’t strong enough with the ball and wasn’t aggressive in its moves to the hoop.

Tinkle said he was proud of his team’s effort to fight back. But the praise largely stopped there.

“We’ve got to play a lot stinkin’ more tough coming out of the gate and sustain it over 40 (minutes),” the Coach said. “Obviously that’s what they did. They played their game for 40 minutes. They showed their maturity, they showed their toughness.”

Tinkle said he was disappointed that his team didn’t fight more defensively Thursday. The Utes shot 12 of 18 in the first half and held a 13-4 edge in second-chance points for the game thanks to a 37-30 rebounding advantage.

He believed that even with as young and inexperienced a Squad as he has that it could be on that could be the aggressor at the start of games. But in large part it hasn’t played out.

“It’s time for us to flip a switch and find a way,” they said.

Forwards Rodrigue Andela and Tyler Bilodeau provided some individual bright spots.

Andela, a senior dealing with knee tendonitis that’s limited his playing time, had 10 points on 5-of-9 shooting with three rebounds in a season-high 24 minutes. Bilodeau made it back-to-back double-digit scoring games with a team-best 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting and three rebounds.

I was proud of Rod for coming back and fighting,” Tinkle said of Andela, who had no rebounds in six minutes versus Oregon. “I thought Tyler gave us some good minutes. But the defensive effort once we climbed back into the game, we got a little selfish offensively and it carried over to some frustration on the defensive end.”

Tinkle added of Andela’s play: “We get him to where he’s comfortable down there … he made a couple of great passes. We fumbled one we should have had a layup on. He’s got to go in there and rebound it a little bit better.”

As he looked at the postgame box score, the Coach found others who played more than 20 minutes whom he believed should have rebounded better. Four other players reached that plateau and combined for just 11 boards.

Oregon State seemed to have recently some answers offensively, shooting 46.9% or better in three of the four previous games. But against Utah the Beavers were 3 of 18 in the last 11 minutes and 24 of 60 (40.0) for the contest.

Across the board, consistency is costing OSU games.

Tinkle sees his team execute on offense and defense in practice but sees it often fade away when the ball is tipped up.

“They’re going to lead to wins if we do it for 40 minutes, so let’s quit being so dang stubborn,” Tinkle said. “Who cares who’s scoring, the Beavers are scoring. Who’s caring how we get stops, Let’s get stops. And we’ve got to get back to where we’re buying into that.”