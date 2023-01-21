An early projection of Georgia football’s 2023 Offensive depth chart

With the transfer Portal window closed and the deadline passed for 2023 NFL Draft entrants, we have a pretty good idea of ​​what Georgia’s roster will look like for the 2023 season. Gone will be past stars such as Stetson Bennett, Kenny McIntosh and Darnell Washington. While Georgia does bring back a number of key contributors from last season’s championship-winning team, holes need to be filled.

Georgia consistently signs top classes and that’s no exception with the 2023 signing class. Monroe Freeling, Tyler Williams and Lawson Luckie are just some of the players who will look to push for early playing time at Georgia, much like how Brock Bowers and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint have in the past. Related: Georgia football winners and losers from 2023 National Championship dominance The Bulldogs also went into the transfer Portal and added wide receivers Dominic Lovett and RaRa Thomas. Those two players led their respective teams in receiving last season — Missouri and Mississippi State — and aren’t coming to Georgia to ride the bench. Below is our first stab at projecting what Georgia’s depth chart will look like when spring practice rolls around. Many spots will change between now and when Georgia next takes the field. For Georgia fans, that won’t be until Sept. 2 when Georgia hosts UT-Martin. Quarterback Carson Beck Brock Vandagriff Gunner Stockton Analysis: Beck enters the offseason as the favorite to start for Georgia. He was the unquestioned QB2 last season and made real strides from where he was at this point last year. They got real game reps in the national championship game after all, leading multiple touchdown drives. But don’t expect Vandagriff or Stockton to just give Beck the job. Both quarterbacks are gifted and now have experience in Todd Monken’s system. Both also offer greater upside in terms of mobility, something that was a differentiator in the decision to start Stetson Bennett over JT Daniels in 2021. Running back Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards Branson Robinson Andrew Paul Roderick Robinson

Analysis: Milton and Edwards will share the load for Georgia in 2023. That’s nothing new at Georgia, with past timeshares such as Nick Chubb-Sony Michel, D’Andre Swift-Elijah Holyfield and Zamir White-James Cook all finding success. Expect Edwards to be the one who earns those tough yards, while Milton is the more explosive back and better pass catcher. Robinson showed promise in mop-up duty and could carve out a role similar to what Edwards did in 2022. Paul will be a player to watch as he recovers from an ACL injury he suffered in August, while Robinson will look to get his feet wet after a stellar high school career. X wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint RaRa Thomas Jackson Meeks De’Nylon Morrissette Tyler Williams Z wide receiver Ladd McConkey Dillon Bell CJ Smith Yazeed Haynes Slot receiver Dominic Lovett Arian Smith Cole Speer Anthony Evans Analysis: Don’t get too caught up in who plays where for this group. Ladd McConkey is going to play some in the slot. Arian Smith will line up out wide. Georgia likely feels good about what it has in McConkey, Rosemy-Jacksaint, Arian Smith and Bell. The additions and integration of Thomas and Lovett will be one of the key offseason storylines to follow. Not every transfer has fit seamlessly at Georgia, but there is the belief and opportunity that both can. Georgia has also made it a habit to get something out of a freshman wide receiver under Smart. Look for Haynes, Evans and Williams to follow in the footsteps of George Pickens and AD Mitchell as potential impact freshmen. Our bet is on Haynes to be the best of the bunch in their first seasons in Athens. Tight end Brock Bowers Oscar Delp Lawson Luckie and Pearce Spurlin Analysis: No room has lost more talent than the tight end room, with four departures following the conclusion of the season.

And yet, it might not matter as Georgia brings back Bowers. They won the Mackey Award last season and might just be the best player in college football, in addition to being the sport’s best tight end. Related: ESPN names 4 Georgia football standouts to ‘Way-Too-Early’ 2023 All-American Team While Delp can’t fill Washington’s shoes — there just aren’t many people like Washington — the rising sophomore has coaches very excited about what he can become in year two of this offense. Delp earned high praise for filling in for Washington in the win over Ohio State. Georgia signed two talented tight ends in Luckie and Spurlin, with Luckie participating in Bowl practices. Georgia also may not be done adding to the position, as the Bulldogs are very much involved in the recruitment of 5-star prospect Duce Robinson. Left tackle Earnest Greene Austin Blaske Aliou Bah Monroe Freeling Left guard Xavier Truss Jared Wilson Micah Morris and Dylan Fairchild Center Cedrick Van Pran Austin Blaske Jared Wilson Drew Bobo and Griffin Scroggs Right guard Tate Ratledge Jared Wilson Micah Morris and Dylan Fairchild Right Tackle Amarius Mims Austin Blaske Chad Lindberg Monroe Freeling Analysis: With the return of Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia will effectively only have to replace one starter on the Offensive line. Mims started the final two games of the season, which also happened to be College Football Playoff games. Both guards return for Georgia and Ratledge and Truss have the ability to possibly kick out and play tackle, should Georgia elect to employ either in said manner.

Greene enters spring as the favorite to take up the left tackle spot, but Georgia has options. Greene is coming off back surgery but told DawgNation he will be good to go for spring practice. Two of the players we're interested in monitoring are Morris and Fairchild. What Strides do they make as they enter their third season at Georgia? Blaske and Wilson are versatile pieces who can play a number of spots for the Bulldogs. Expect them to be the first two players off the bench for Georgia. Freeling was Georgia's top-rated Offensive line signee in this cycle. He'll need to put on and maintain weight but he's got unbelievable upside for the Bulldogs. They enrolled early for Georgia. *Defensive and special teams depth charts will run on Sunday.

