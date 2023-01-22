An early projection of Georgia football’s 2023 defensive depth chart

Last offseason, the Georgia defense heard all about how it would have to replace a generational unit. The members of the 2022 defense proved more than capable as they helped Georgia win a second-straight national championship. The Bulldogs will not see nearly as much turnover in 2023, but there are some key players that must be replaced. Gone are All-Americans Chris Smith and Jalen Carter. Nolan Smith and Kelee Ringo are off to the NFL as well. Still, as the national championship game showed, there is real reason for optimism for this group next season. Three freshmen came up with sacks in the game in the 65-7 win over TCU.

Related: An early projection of Georgia football’s 2023 Offensive depth chart Georgia also brings in perhaps the top crop of defensive players in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Many are already on campus and going through winter workouts. The Bulldogs signed eight defensive players who rank among the top-100 overall players in the 2023 recruiting class. The Bulldogs also have a big change to make on special teams, with Jack Podlesny now off to the NFL.

Below is our first crack at what we think Georgia’s 2023 depth chart will look like on the defensive side of the ball for Georgia. Nose Tackle Naz Stackhouse and Zion Logue Bear Alexander Shone Washington and Jamaal Jarrett Defensive tackle Bear Alexander and Warren Brinson Christen Miller Jordan Hall Defensive end Mykel Williams and Tramel Walthour Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Gabe Harris Analysis: Much like the wide receiver position on the Offensive side of the ball, don’t get too focused on who is listed where on the defensive line. The Bulldogs rotate heavily across the front, moving players around depending on the look and game flow. Alexander had a strong performance in the national championship game and will look to fill Carter’s massive shoes as an interior disruptor. Williams led the team in sacks last season, as he finished with a sack in both of Georgia’s playoff games. Those two players give Georgia an incredibly high ceiling at this position.

The Bulldogs also bring back plenty of experience in Stackhouse, Brinson, Logue and Walthour. We’ll be interested in seeing what Strides Miller does this offseason, while Hall and Jarrett both arrived as early enrollees. Jarrett did suffer an injury in Bowl practices and will need to lose some weight, while Hall has a chance to carve out an early role for Georgia. Related: Chris Smith issues a warning about Georgia football: ‘This team is going to be a problem for years to come’ Outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss Marvin Jones Jr. and Jalon Walker Damon Wilson and Darrius Smith Samuel M’Pemba and Gabe Harris Analysis: For as much as Georgia brings back on the defensive line, it loses at outside linebacker. Gone are Veterans Nolan Smith and Robert Beal. Chambliss took on a huge role following Smith’s midseason injury, putting Georgia in a decent spot with experience. It will be a key offseason for Jones, although he is expected to miss time as he recovers from a shoulder injury. Walker might be the most interesting player on the defense, as he’s got the ability and athleticism to play multiple positions for Georgia. With a log jam at inside linebacker, this might be his best spot from him to get on the field.

Georgia brings in a ton of Talent from the recruiting trail, as Wilson, M’Pemba and Harris were all top-100 players. Wilson seems like the best bet to push for early playing time. Mac linebacker Smael Mondon Xavian Sorey and Jalon Walker EJ Lightsey and Raylen Wilson Money linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson Rian Davis CJ Allen Analysis: Mondon and Dumas-Johnson led the team in tackles last season and return in 2023. It will be interesting to see if the inside linebackers can reach the same Highs that the trio of Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker and Channing Tindall did in 2021. With Trezmen Marshall headed to Alabama, there are reps to be had behind the two starters. Davis returns for his senior season, while Sorey and Walker will look to crack the lineup. Wilson and Allen are two of the top linebacker prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle and are already on campus for Georgia. They’ll be joined this summer by 4-star linebacker Troy Bowles. Related: ESPN names 4 Georgia football standouts to ‘Way-Too-Early’ 2023 All-American Team Right cornerback Daylen Everett Nyland Green AJ Harris Left cornerback Chamber Lassiter Julian Humphrey AJ Harris Star Javon Bullard Likes Smith and Smoke Bouie Marcus Washington Jr. Justyn Rhett Free safety Malachi Starks Dan Jackson and Smoke Bouie Joenel Aguero and Justyn Rhett Strong safety Dan Jackson and David Daniel-Sisavanh And Corey Thomas Joenel Aguero and Justyn Rhett Analysis: Lassiter, Starks and Bullard all return as starters for the Bulldogs. Expect them to be key pieces for Georgia, with all three filling big leadership roles as well. Bullard was the defensive MVP of both playoff games for Georgia.