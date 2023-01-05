An early look at Ohio State football’s 2023 schedule

If you are like me, you’ve gone through about five different instances from the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and asked the questions “what if,” and “how” on several occasions. Ohio State won the game against Georgia but fell just short because of a litany of bad breaks and one missed field goal. As a result, the Buckeyes’ season came to an end after two straight losses.

But fear not. The 2023 season will be here before you know it and there’s a better-than-good chance that Ohio State will be a preseason top-five team once again. Another run towards a Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff appearance should be in the Scarlet and gray cards.

In fact, it feels like a good time to look ahead to the OSU football schedule for 2023 and provide an early narrative of each game as we start the slow build towards next season at the Ohio State football factory.

Saturday, Sept. 2, at Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana reiterates stance on Ohio State going to B1G Championship Game

Indiana Coach Tom Allen talks to Indiana players before running onto the field against Michigan State at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Location

Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Series Record

Ohio State leads the series 78-12-5

Setting the way-too-early stage

It’s a Big Ten game right out of the gate, and it’s one in which a new quarterback will get a chance to get his feet wet. After a fantastic 2020 season, the Hoosiers have fallen on hard times and don’t figure to provide much resistance next season.

Saturday, Sept. 9, vs. Youngstown State Penguins

Ohio State football adds Youngstown State to 2023 schedule

(OSUY SQUILLANTE 10/30/08) Ohio State’s # 28 Chris Wells looks for a hole vs Youngstown in the 1st half at Ohio Stadium Sat. August 30, 2008. (Dispatch photo by Fred Squillante) Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Location

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Series Record

Ohio State leads the series 2-0

Setting the way-too-early stage

Ohio State will open its home slate against an FCS opponent. It will again provide a tune-up for bigger and better things down the road against a lesser opponent. The big question: Who will Jim Tressel be rooting for and how many points will the Buckeyes put on the board?

Saturday, Sept. 16, vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Sept. 17, 2016; Oxford, OH, USA; A view of a Western Kentucky Hilltoppers helmet at Fred Yager Stadium. Western Kentucky won 31-24. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Location

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Series Record

First ever Matchup

Setting the way-too-early stage

Western Kentucky isn’t a terribly bad Group of Five school, and the Hilltoppers have been known to put up a few points, but this one should be much of a match for the third-straight week to open the season for Ohio State. The Buckeyes will have to refrain from looking ahead to the following week.

Saturday, Sept. 23, at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune-USA TODAY Sports

Location

Notre Dame Stadium (South Bend, IN)

Series Record

Ohio State leads the series 5-2

Setting the way-too-early stage

And now things ramp up significantly. Notre Dame might not be a top-five opponent, but the Fighting Irish will almost certainly be ranked somewhere inside the top 15 to 20. Playing the game in the ‘Shoe was an easier pill to swallow, but taking a new quarterback on the road in front of Touchdown Jesus will be one whale of an early test to wrap up the nonconference part of the schedule.

Saturday, Oct. 30, vs. the Maryland Terrapins

Nov 5, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Location

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Series Record

Ohio State leads the series 8-0

Setting the way-too-early stage

We don’t know for certain, but Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is trending toward a return for his senior season. That alone should make Maryland a dangerous team, but the Terrapins seem to have serious issues winning games in the Big Ten, especially on the road. This could be a mild test, but one the Buckeyes should answer as we project way ahead.

Saturday, Oct. 14, at Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue Boilermakers tight ends Paul Piferi (89) and Payne Durham (87) celebrate Piferi’s touchdown on the Indiana State Sycamores defensive line during the NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Location

Ross-Ade Stadium (West Lafayette, IN)

Series Record

Ohio State leads the series 40-15-2

Setting the way-too-early stage

Purdue was a dangerous, albeit inconsistent team in 2022, but it’ll be one in flux next season. In comes a new head coach, and the Boilers will have to find an answer at quarterback with Aidan O’Connell graduating. Still, it’s on the road and we’ve seen funnier things happen against Purdue when Ohio State is on the schedule. The Buckeyes will have to remain laser-focused to get a Big Ten win on the road.

Saturday, Oct. 21, vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

Five reasons Penn State could cause some problems for Ohio State

Penn State Nittany Lions head Coach James Franklin yells during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Syndication: Columbus Dispatch

Location

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Series Record

Ohio State leads the series 23-14

Setting the way-too-early stage

After a great end to the 2022 season, Penn State is going to be the Trendy pick to contend with Ohio State and Michigan for the Big Ten East and league title next season. Quarterback Sean Clifford is gone, but Drew Allar has a big upside. The advantage goes to the Buckeyes being at home, but this could be another battle with the Talent the Nittany Lions have coming back.

Saturday, Oct. 28, at Wisconsin Badgers

Dec 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head Coach Luke Fickell against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second half of the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Location

Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, WI)

Series Record

Ohio State leads the series 62-18-5

Setting the way-too-early stage

It was weird enough to have Luke Fickell come into the Horseshoe as the Cincinnati head coach, but at least that was an in-state school. It’s going to feel very strange to see him run out of the tunnel in Madison as the Wisconsin Badgers head coach. Winning at Camp Randall is never easy, so circle this one as a big hurdle for Ohio State to clear.

Saturday, Nov. 4, at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

WATCH: What Rutgers’ Greg Schiano said about Ohio State after the game

Sep 10, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head Coach Greg Schiano watches the action against the Wagner Seahawks during the second half at SHI Stadium. Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Location

SHI Stadium (Piscataway, NJ)

Series Record

Ohio State leads the series 9-0

Setting the way-too-early stage

Rutgers has yet to take that next step under Coach Greg Schiano, and you don’t figure it’s going to happen next season either. The program is in a better spot than a few years ago, but it would be a huge shock to see the Scarlet Knights knock off this Talented of an Ohio State team, even in Rutgers’ home stadium.

Saturday, Nov. 11, vs. Michigan State Spartans

What Michigan State Coach Mel Tucker said about Ohio State postgame

Michigan State head Coach Mel Tucker watches his team warm up before the game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Spartan Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Location

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Series Record

Ohio State leads the series 36-15

Setting the way-too-early stage

For whatever reason, Michigan State just hasn’t matched up well with the Buckeyes under Mel Tucker. The Spartans should bounce back a bit from what we saw this season, but not to the level of surprising OSU in its own building.

Saturday, Nov. 18, vs. the Minnesota Golden Gophers

Nov 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head Coach PJ Fleck leads his team out onto the field before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Huntington Bank Stadium. Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Location

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Series Record

Ohio State leads the series 46-7

Setting the way-too-early stage

Minnesota had a very veteran team this season but loses a lot of key skill players. PJ Fleck has the program at a point in which there probably won’t be a steep drop-off, but the team shouldn’t provide the same challenge it did at times this year. Ohio State must take care of business though one week before traveling to play in a certain state up north.

Saturday, Nov. 125, at Michigan Wolverines

Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy runs the ball against Michigan State during the first half on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Ann Arbor. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Location

Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, MI)

Series Record

Michigan leads the series 60-51-6

Setting the way-too-early stage

Not much needs to be said here. Michigan Returns a team that should be a contender again for the Big Ten title and a potential spot in the College Football Playoff. The big question is whether or not Jim Harbaugh will be there to lead the team, or off to perceived greener pastures in the NFL. OSU and Ryan Day will be looking to stop a two-game losing streak to its arch-rivals.

