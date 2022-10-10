An array of stars at the South Asian Literature and Art festival

iNDICA NEWS BUREAU-

The South Asian Literature and Art (SALA) festival makes a comeback in physical form this year with a two-day, Multidisciplinary event on October 29 and 30, featuring presentations and panels by more than 40 highly-acclaimed local, national, and international authors and artists covering a variety of topics.

Organizers said SALA festival “aims to contribute to the literary and cultural life of the Residents of Silicon Valley.”

For more information and registration, visit https://www.artforumsf.org/sala-2022

According to a media release, the 2022 event focuses on a theme of “Humanity” by examining how the world tends to put people in boxes, categorizing and generalizing communities of different color, class, gender, and caste. “The Forums and conversations will examine and celebrate different points of view, while also recognizing that ultimately, it is a shared Humanity that triumphs,” the statement said.

SALA is presented by Art Forum SF and Montalvo Arts Center in partnership with the Stanford University Center for South Asian Studies and the UC Berkeley Institute of South Asian Studies.

This event will represent South Asian culture to a broad Bay Area audience, SALA festival organizers said. “Discussions will take place in Venues around Montalvo’s historic villa and property, and visitors can also enjoy book sales and author signings presented by Books, Inc., a marketplace, children’s craft activities, dance, music, poetry, and painting. Food will be available for purchase, and a bar will offer beer, wine, and soda.”

“Outside of India, there is very little awareness of the cultural diversity of the subcontinent. In terms of literature, barely any translations from South Asian languages ​​make it out of the region. However, Festivals such as SALA spotlighted an array of exciting work coming out of South Asia,” said Daisy Rockwell, 2022 Booker Prize-Winner for translating Tomb of Sand by Geetanjali Shree.

“South Asian Literature captures the oral tradition of Storytelling on the page so that we may gain a Deeper understanding of our heritage and share that perspective with the larger world,” said Alka Joshi, author of The Henna Artist, a 2020 New York Times bestseller .



Here is a list of confirmed Writers and artists:

Jaishtri Abichandani

Vikram Chandra

Dr. Suraj Yengde

Davan Maharaj

Rahul Mehrotra

Siddharth Mehrotra

TM Krishna

Annu Palakunnathu Mathew

Ranu Mukherjee

Sarah Ahmad

Apoorva Bakshi

Pavita Singh

Zuni Chopra

Ayad Akhtar

Dr. Anuradha Luther Moitra

Swara Bhasker

Chick

Come on Josh

Aarti Johri

Dr. Afzal Ahmad

Dr. Shireen Ahmad

Dr. Robert Mintz

Chef Ajay Walia

Ayesha Thapar (Ettan)

Neeta Mittal

Chef Ranjan Dey

RItu Marwah

Amit Majmudar

Jenny Bhatt

Vishal Ganesan

Chef Kauser Ahmed

Chef Nik Sharma

Chef Preeti Mistry

Sonia Chopra

Devi Laskar

Sorraya Khan

Sandhya Gajjar

Thenmozhi Soundararajan

Rajivini Bhansali

Daisy Rockwell

Moazzam Shiekh

Hetal Vasavada

Chitrita Banerjee

Madhushree Ghosh

Vina Patel

Chaitali Sen

Salil Tripathi

Raji Pillai

Poorna Jagannathan