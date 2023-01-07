An Arab soccer tournament tackles corruption

For decades, the governing body of world soccer, FIFA, has banned international competitions in Iraq, citing corruption and security concerns. That ban ended today with the opening match of the eight-nation Gulf Cup in Iraq, nearly 20 years after the US-led ouster of dictator Saddam Hussein.

For much of the Arab and Islamic world, Iraq’s hosting of the Gulf Cup over two weeks marks at least some progress against corruption and towards honest governance.

“It is a step forward to retain Iraq’s normal position in the fields of sport, culture and society,” Asaad Al-Eidani, the Governor of Basra province where the Gulf Cup is being held, told Al Arabiya television. “It is a message to the whole world that we are capable.”

