An Affordable Golf Cruise Packed With Top-Notch Courses

When you think of cruising, golf may not be something that pops into your head, but Costa Cruises is here to change that and at a price point that makes it a viable option.

For those who have gone on a cruise and felt like the only thing missing was the chance to play some golf, we’ve found the perfect way to fill that void. Enter Costa’s Cruise & Golf Program.

Although Costa is an Italian cruise line, it is the ideal line for Americans who are looking for something unique in their cruising adventures; for those who want their entire cruise (both off the ship and on) to feel like a full cultural experience.

“Costa Cruises appeals to an explorer Mindset in North America, those looking for a more energetic cultural immersion, particularly in the MED,” says Scott Knutson, Vice President of Sales and Trade Marketing for Costa Cruise Lines in North America.

And what better way to give your inner golfer and world explorer exactly what they want than by booking Costa’s Cruise & Golf offering? That’s Killing two bird(ies) with one stone.

As the Official Cruise Line of the Ryder Cup 2023, this Costa exclusive experience gives you the best of golfing and cruising, and at an affordable price point.

Here’s an inside look at Costa’s new package that is sure to become one of the hottest golf-themed cruises.

Costa Smeralda

Costa Cruises Oceanview room. (photo courtesy of Costa Cruises)

One of the great things about cruising on the Costa Smeralda is that you can choose to hop on board at any of the itinerary destinations that work best for you.

The ship departs from:

—Savona every Saturday

—Marseille every Sunday

—Barcelona every Monday

—Palma every Tuesday

—Palermo every Thursday

—Civitavecchia every Friday

Cruise & Golf Program

Costa’s Cruise & Golf provides the opportunity to play at some of the most prestigious golf courses in Italy, France, and Spain over the course of one week while also enjoying a beautiful cruise Onboard Costa Smeralda.

Each stop on the itinerary features two Stellar golf courses, carefully chosen to give Golfers a unique Mediterranean experience that couples perfectly with life on board the ship.

“With our amazing spa facilities and culinary offerings, plus the absence of an affordable MED golf program, the timing was right, particularly with our sponsorship of the Rome 2023 Ryder Cup, to introduce a unique cruise and golf program for golf enthusiasts to experience cruising and golfing, Italian-style,” shares Knutson.

This program allows the exploration of Italy, France, and Spain from the top golf courses that immerse you in the unique golf culture of each of these countries.

There are 10 golf courses included in this program, the most exciting of which is Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, the official location of the 2023 Ryder Cup. Rome’s Circolo del Golf Roma Acquasanta is also available to play, providing the opportunity to experience one of Italy’s oldest golf courses.

Savona offers the option of Golf Club Garlenda, designed by John Morrison and John Harris, or Golf Club Genoa Sant’Anna, designed by Robert Von Hagge who is world-renowned for his golf course architecture.

Real Club de Golf El Prat in Barcelona, ​​Spain. (photo courtesy of Costa Cruises)

In Barcelona, ​​you can choose between Real Club de Golf El Prat, designed by Greg Norman, or Club de Golf Terramar, one of the oldest courses in Spain.

Palma de Mallorca provides you with the choice of T-Golf Calvia, one of the highest-rated courses in Majorca, or Son Gual Golf, known to be one of the best golf clubs in Continental Europe.

In Marseille, choose between Golf Bastide de La Salette with stunning views of the Garlaban mountain range, or Golf Sainte Baume which sits in a beautiful natural park.

The Golf & Cruise package includes three green fees to access three of the above golf Clubs of choice as well as:

—Priority embarking and disembarking daily

—Safe storage of your golf equipment

—Insurance for your golf equipment (up to €3,000)

—Welcome cocktail

—Welcome kit complete with 3 golf balls, Lanyard with card holder, golf bag label, and

Costa hat)

—Snack basket

—Dedicated transfers to and from the golf courses

—Make times

—Golf cart at each course

—Priority early breakfast time

—Choice of dinner shift on the ship as well as a reserved dining area

—25% discount on dinner at the ship’s fine-dining Archipelago Restaurant

—25% discount on one day pass to the spa’s thermal area

—25% discount on one 50-minute massage

—25% discount on one Shades service photo

For an individual, the price per person is €950. If you choose to add a fourth golf course, you can do so for €300. And, if you opt to play Marco Simone and/or T-Golf Calvia, there is an extra charge of €150.

What makes this package a great addition to the Costa cruising experience is not only the ability for individuals to enjoy it but groups as well.

The group benefits and inclusions are the same as mentioned above for individuals, but there are two different group package options:

Birdie. This includes three green fees to three exclusive golf courses and pricing is as follows:

—5-6 people: €720 per person

—7-10 people: €660 per person

—11-16 people: €600 per person

—17-25 people: €550 per person

—26-44 people: €520 per person

Eagle. This includes four green fees to four exclusive golf courses and pricing is as follows:

—5-6 people: €900 per person

—7-10 people: €820 per person

—11-16 people: €750 per person

—17-25 people: €700 per person

—26-44 people: €660 per person

And there are some great benefits for agencies looking to book groups. For every seven Cabins sold, agencies will get:

—one cabin free (two people max) for certified Pro Players and their companions

—Free transport for the Pro Player along with the rest of the group to selected courses

—Free access to selected golf courses

Food Experience

Costa Cruises’ dessert dishes. (photo courtesy of Costa Cruises)

On board Costa Smeralda you’ll taste rich dishes crafted by three world-famous chefs that are inspired by each destination. Those chefs are Bruno Barbieri (Italy), Angel Leon (France), and Helene Darroze (Spain), who boast 16 Michelin stars between the three of them.

Head to the ship’s Archipelago Restaurant for a five-course fine-dining journey with a menu from each of the three-star chefs.

Or, if you’re craving Asian food, opt for the live teppanyaki experience that provides you with a meal and a show.

In addition to those ship highlights, Costa Smeralda offers a wide range of 10 different dining options – from street food to buffets to a Nutella bar. And be sure to make the espresso bars a regular stop while on board – you’ll never go back to American coffee.

Excursions

When not golfing (or for those traveling with the golfer), guests won’t want to miss the excursions available through Costa. They have been updated to be the most Authentic and Longest excursions ever, taking you through safe and unique cultural experiences that give you a true taste of the places you’re visiting. And the extra time on these excursions allows you to truly enjoy rather than feel rushed to get back to the ship.

Entertainment

There is never a dull night on board Costa Smeralda with the all-star entertainment. From Musicals to dance performances; karaoke nights to silent discos, Costa Smeralda is the place to be when the sun goes down.

And if early bedtimes are your thing, don’t worry – the entertainment takes place far away from the Cabins so the noise will never disturb your sleep.

Costa Cruises Aperol Spritz Bar aboard Costa Smeralda. (photo courtesy of Costa Cruises)

Spa and Fitness

Keeping up your self-care and your workout routine is a piece of cake on Costa Smeralda. The ship’s gym has all the equipment you need to balance out all the tasty European treats you’re eating and the Solemio Spa has just what you want to tap into the zen zone.

A unique experience on Costa Smeralda is the snow room. Yes, you read that right. Head into this room that’s packed with snow (and a stunning view) to immerse yourself in the cold before heading right next door to the sauna (with an equally stunning view), steam room, thermal pool, and more.

Sustainability

The Costa Group was the first cruise operator in the entire world to introduce liquefied natural gas (LNG) as the power source for their ships, and Costa Smeralda is the first ship to bring this idea to life.

Smeralda is powered by LNG, a low-impact fossil fuel, both in port and at sea. This is a breakthrough for Cruises as this technological advance offers:

—95-100% reduction of sulfur dioxide emissions

—85% direct reduction of nitrogen oxides

—Up to 20% reduction of CO2

The previously existing golf cruises – although great – were financially prohibitive for many people. Costa Cruise Lines has found a way to bring a Stellar golf program to Cruisers at an affordable price point.

With Costa’s Cruise & Golf, you gain access to some of the top golf courses in Europe as well as the world of Costa Smeralda, and the stunning Mediterranean stops along the way.

