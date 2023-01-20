An Adventure in the Arts’ Continues Through March 5

See Andy Warhol’s Marilyn before she’s gone! Come again or for the first time to experience Guild Hall: An Adventure in the Arts at the Washington Pavilion’s Visual Arts Center before the exhibit closes on March 5.

The Guild Hall: An Adventure in the Arts exhibit features over 70 original works by more than 50 of the country’s most celebrated artists including Andy Warhol, Jackson Pollock, Chuck Close, Willem De Kooning, Jasper Johns, Roy Lichtenstein, Thomas Moran and more. Included are well-known paintings, watercolors, sculptures, sketches, drawings and photographs.

“You don’t want to miss this once-in-a-lifetime exhibit featuring famous, original works accessible to everyone, right here in Sioux Falls,” says Cody Henrichs, Curator at the Visual Arts Center. “This exhibit feels approachable if you want to get your first taste of iconic American art, and it’s also a treat for professional artists, art students and anyone who loves art.”

The exhibit begins after entering through an archway illustrating one of Andy Warhol’s famous depictions of Marilyn Monroe. The exhibit features postmodern and contemporary artists, midcentury pop art and abstract pieces, as well as famous pastoral landscapes, representations of American impressionism and more. Works are on loan from the permanent collection of Guild Hall in East Hampton, New York.

The Guild Hall: An Adventure in the Arts exhibit is made possible in part by sponsors the Gilchrist Foundation, First Bank & Trust, Xcel Energy Foundation and the South Dakota Arts Council. The Everist Gallery is sponsored by Citi.

The exhibit is free for members and included in any Museum admission. The Washington Pavilion Visual Arts Center, Accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, is open Tuesday – Saturday from 10 am – 5 pm and on Sunday from noon – 5 pm For additional information, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org/Guild.