An Advance Look Ahead With Noah Fant, Plus Early Player Rankings

For so many Fantasy football players, the game is a year-round activity. When the 2022 campaign ended, those who play in annual Leagues already started to look ahead to the next season. Participants in keeper and Dynasty Leagues are actively planning to shape their rosters for the 2023 season. In Dynasty formats, players are making trade offers and considering their positions and options in upcoming rookie drafts.

If you won a league or finished among the top teams this past season, or are playing in an NFL Playoffs league, I always encourage Fantasy players to donate portions of their winnings or any amount to player charities. The players drive our Fantasy teams to victories, and they are also the ones who make Fantasy football possible.

In an interview with Seahawks Fantasy Insider, Noah Fant said that he sees Fantasy football as a good way to connect the fans and players. He believes it gives followers of the NFL another unique way to enjoy the league and appreciate the players.

“I think it’s good for interactions between players and fans. It’s a good thing and a cool way for fans to choose their favorite players to be on their teams,” Fant said. “I think it’s good for the NFL because it’s another source to get fans engaged. A lot of people love playing it and trying to win their leagues. It gets competitive and people enjoy playing Fantasy football.”

Every season, when I win league championships or finish among the top teams, I distribute some donations to the charities of the players on my rosters. Fant caught three TD passes in four games from Weeks 13 to 16 of the 2022 season and may have helped your Fantasy team make a push to the playoffs.

For those who rostered Fant this season, you can consider making a donation to his Charity of choice, the Open Door Mission, a Gospel Rescue Mission based in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska.

“I’ve partnered with them quite a bit,” Fant said. “They hold a special place in my heart, having family members go through there, close friends, Younger kids and people that I have known. They help homeless people and homeless families get back on their feet and be able to get a job, get cars, get clothes and much more.”

Fant added that he thought it was a tremendous gesture that many Fantasy football players have already made significant donations to Damar Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation and he appreciates any more generosity that is shown by the Fantasy community to the players.

“Just showing their support is a great thing,” they said.

Seahawks Fantasy Football Advance Scout For 2023: Early Outlooks, and Fant’s Insights

As we look ahead to the 2023 campaign, Fant joined me to provide his Insights on some of the Seahawks’ top Fantasy options for the next season. Here are the combined views of Seahawks Fantasy Insider and a guy who truly knows the strengths of his Offensive teammates.

Kenneth Walker III

Walker’s 2022 Fantasy Stat Line: After taking over as a starter for the Seahawks in Week 6, Walker performed at a top 10 Fantasy RB level the rest of the way. They averaged 15.9 Fantasy Points Per Game in points per reception formats from Week 6 on. He had eight rushing TDs in his 11 starts.

Fant’s Take: “I’ve really enjoyed watching Kenneth grow throughout the season. He came in, obviously already super Talented and he was already able to make special plays right off the jump. He’s grown throughout the season, he’s learned Patience and how he wants to read things at the NFL level. He’s just gotten better and better each week. It’s been really fun to be a part of that and block for him and see those special plays happen right in front of me. The sky is the limit for him. He’s played very well and he’s continued to improve.”