‘An Absolute Clown Show’: Golf World Reacts to Viral Cameron Smith, Greg Norman Moment

The LIV Golf Chicago Invitational is currently underway and as it reaches its penultimate day, the fans shared their disappointment with it. But the dismay isn’t regarding the golf or the source of funding. Instead, it’s about Cameron Smith giving the LIV Chief Greg Norman a haircut. The fans on Twitter share their thoughts on the barbershop.

Having barbers during golf events isn’t new. The practice has been in use for several years now. But during those occurrences, the haircut and the Barbershop are set up by professional barbers, not golfers. In Rich Harvest Farms in Chicago, that isn’t the case, somewhat.

Ahead of its event in Chicago, LIV Golf announced to Donate $1000 to Charity for anyone who gets a free Cameron Smith-mullet haircut. Although professional barbers were called for giving the fans a haircut, when the time came for giving the CEO a haircut, Cam Smith decided to take the trimming machine in his hand.

Cameron Smith gives Greg Norman a Mullet

At the end of the second round on Saturday, Smith led the Leaderboard with a score of 10 under par. Despite this being only his second LIV Golf event, the Aussie seems to settle well in with the lucrative series. More so, he decided to give his fellow countryman a mullet.

Cam Smith’s unique Mullet has garnered him a lot more attraction in the world of golf. After having a successful year on the golf course, LIV Golf decided to have a Barbershop set only for mullets. After leading the second round in the ongoing tournament, commissioner, Greg Norman, decided to join the trend and get himself a mullet, giving another $1000 to charity.

However, instead of a professional barber, the 2022 Open Championship Winner decided to give Norman a Mullet himself. Being an Australian himself, Norman must be quite familiar with a mullet.

Despite the Barbershop being set for a charitable cause, it still managed to get criticized by fans. While many considered this a light-hearted and comical moment, plenty of fans on Twitter called out the Saudi-backed Tour. Some fans called it a “clown show” while others called out Greg Norman for being an attention seeker.

Fans react to Norman getting a Mullet from Smith

Let’s take a look at what fans on Twitter had to say:

What do you think about the LIV Chief getting a Mullet at a LIV Golf event? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

