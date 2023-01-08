An 18-Year-Old Golf Enthusiast Had an ‘Oh My God’ Reaction After Receiving a Heartfelt Letter From Arnold Palmer in 2014

Getting approval and acknowledgment from someone of great worth is a blessing. The late Arnold Palmer gave that blessing to a high school kid in 2014. Palmer was the one who always guided the people in need, and to this day, his Teachings are beneficial. The same was for a kid too.

An emerging golfer, Nate Marcoulier, was a high school graduate. His friends and family, who joined Nate for a celebratory gathering, accompanied him. Nate began to open his gifts one by one. And the most precious gift was from his older brother Adam. It was an envelope with an unexpected letter.

His brother asked Nate to be careful while opening the letter. “Be careful when you open it. Don’t rip it”, said Adam. Therefore, the avid golfer carefully picked up the envelope and saw a Pittsburgh postmark.



The 18-year-old golfer was confused, as he couldn’t think of anyone to write him a letter from Pittsburgh. When he turned the envelope over, he saw the name, Arnold Palmer. They stared at it for at least 30 seconds and tried to figure out if it was happening to him.

Arnold Palmer was the true king, indeed

Nate opened the letter and read it. The letter was full of advice that would make the life of the avid golfer an incredible journey. Giving him advice, Palmer talked about the importance of good manners and knowledge. They said good manners and the ideals of respect are always appropriate.

Equally crucial to knowing what to say is knowing when to say it. Understand how to play by the rules and succeed. Understand the value of saying thank you at the appropriate times. Make sure to value the importance of quality education. The sweet gesture by the legendary late golfer was commendable.

They concluded the letter by saying, “Good luck in college and study hard.” Unsurprisingly, Nate could not believe that the legendary golfer wrote him a letter.“I thought, oh my god, Arnold Palmer wrote me a letter,” Nate said. He was so mesmerized that he had an ear-to-ear smile. However, the question arises: why did Palmer suddenly write a letter to a high school graduate?

The reason was Adam, Nate’s older brother. On behalf of Nate, he requested Palmer to write him a letter and wish him luck for the college. And down to earth, Palmer could not deny giving one small happiness. His gesture made the unbelievable possible, and everyone was happy. He was a legend, and he might receive thousands of letters everywhere. However, he chose to write back to Nate. It tells how great Palmer was as a human.

