Amtrak sets goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045

WASHINGTON — Amtrak has pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions across its network by 2045, the company announced Thursday.

“With new equipment, modernized stations, and net zero emissions, Amtrak can lead the drive toward sustainable transportation throughout the nation,” CEO Stephen Gardner said in a press release.

The company said its efforts to reach the goal would include:

— Increased energy efficiency, along with use of renewable fuels and energy;

— Reduced Reliance on diesel fuel through pursuit of fuel-cell, hydrogen, battery, and other zero-emission technologies.

— Reliance is 100% carbon-free electricity by 2030 through renewable energy generation and power purchase agreements.

“We are seeing a new generation of travelers who are conscious of their environmental impact,” Amtrak President Roger Harris said. “This is providing a significant opportunity to attract rail riders well into the future.”

The announcement came just two days after two California agencies announced an agreement to purchase up to 29 hydrogen-fuel-cell trainsets for use in Amtrak California operations [see “Stadler unveils first hydrogen train for U.S. …” Trains News Wire, Sept. 21, 2022].

More information on Amtrak’s Sustainability efforts is available at this page on the Amtrak website.