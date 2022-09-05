Amsterdam girls’ volleyball sets making area Playoffs as goal

It’s ambitious, to put it mildly, to set a goal of making it to the Section II Playoffs a year after going winless. Amsterdam girls’ volleyball Coach Christine Dylong, however, feels she has the people in place to do just that.

“It was a mixture of things,” Dylong said. “We were in transition. I was a new Coach coming into the program, so just that transition of learning my system over the old system and trying to get through that. We came a long way, we were able to pull some games out.”

On a Squad of 13, Dylong said most of them return from last year. One thing she is excited about is that she has eight seniors.

“So I’m really looking to them for a lot of guidance and helping us transition and keep moving forward,” Dylong said.

Giana Luft is one of the seniors, and a captain. Dylong said she hopes Luft will be aggressive at the net and take on a leadership role.

Other Seniors are Kim Deida, Jo Jo Lopez, Jadiana Martinez, Kiara Reid, Lauryn Siudy, Yomilka Valerio and Lizette Zamora.

Juniors Annie Fedullo and Payton Hoefs should add to the Rams’ success this season. The other junior is JoMarie Rivera.

“I’ve got some great back-row players that are coming in,” said Dylong, who mentioned sophomores Lia Oviedo and Dania Ayala. “Dania is our new setter. When we can get her up there, she’s going to be really working hard. She knows the game, we’re just working on confidence with her.”

Dylong said she believes the Rams will need a .500 record to qualify for the area playoffs, but thinks it can be done.

“I really believe we’re going to come out and surprise some teams,” Dylong said. “We want to get some wins under our belt and build up that confidence. Our goal is to get to that Sectional game.”