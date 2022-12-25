Among favorites to land Brennan Armstrong

While they’ve been heavily connected to other quarterbacks lately via rumor, the Notre Dame football team has solid odds for Brennan Armstrong. While Armstrong seems like the NC State Wolfpack’s to lose, the Irish have +600 odds to land the former Virginia quarterback. All this, according to Dan Kilbridge of bookies.com.

Notre Dame football has an implied probability of Landing him at 14.29%. In contrast, NC State has -150 odds or an implied probability of 60%. Although Armstrong would boost the quarterback room, it’s reasonable to assume there would still be heavy competition for the starting job. Some guys move the needle more at the position on which the team should focus most of their attention.

Nevertheless, Armstrong is a very talented quarterback and has produced solid numbers in his collegiate career. The biggest concern was this past year when Armstrong seemed to regress a fair amount while dealing with some nagging injuries.

Two seasons ago, Brennan had a completion percentage just above 65% and threw for 4449 yards while tallying 31 touchdowns to 10 interceptions. Some genuinely outstanding numbers. This past season, he struggled to the tune of a 54.7% completion percentage and had 7 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. Obviously, throwing more interceptions than touchdowns throughout 10 games isn’t ideal. It’s okay to be aggressive slinging the ball and making mistakes, but the good has to outweigh the bad by a solid margin, and that just wasn’t the case.

They would push for playing time and create more competition in the quarterback room. Still, Brennan Armstrong is not a guy the staff should zero in on. There are other options out there that would be clear-cut starters for Notre Dame football, barring a Massive comeback by Tyler Buchner.

Don’t count Buchner out, but we have yet to see things click for him at the college level. That said, I fully believe in his abilities and think when at his best, he can push anyone in the Nation for a starting spot. Unfortunately, I don’t think that guy should be Armstrong.