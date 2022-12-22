amoako boafo opens dot.ateliers, a Revolutionary art space in Accra designed by david adjaye

david adjaye designs dot.ateliers in Accra, Ghana

Acclaimed contemporary artist Amoako Boafo announces the opening of dot.ateliers, a Revolutionary art space in Accra, Ghana, designed by Sir David Adjaye OM OBE. The Monolithic three-story structure has been conceived as an ‘architectural tool’ for Rethinking the possibilities of sustainable design within its Waterfront neighborhood. Built with the next generation of artists in mind, dot.ateliers will offer an ecologically-responsive and community-oriented destination. The low carbon footprint building includes a gallery, studio, café, art library, office and exterior yard.

‘It’s been incredibly special to collaborate with Amoako in the creation of this new institution which Promises to

become one of the key places, both regionally and globally, to discover Emerging talent,’ says David Adjaye.‘What is impressive about Amoako is his unparalleled commitment towards building a new, relevant, and contextual model for cultural production and infrastructure. His vision for dot.ateliers —which has been guided by the viability of engaging a broader discourse—will become a space that manages and mediates the multiple trajectories of the creative sector.’

the Exterior of dot.ateliers in Accra

image courtesy of Edem J. Tamakloe

a Revolutionary art space founded by Amoako Boafo

David Adjaye designed dot.ateliers with a signature sawtooth roof and a gallery space bathed in natural diffused light, cultivating an ideal environment for art display. The opening of the venue, which took place on December 17, 2022, speaks to Amoako Boafo’s desire to strengthen the scope for art venues in his hometown, Accra. ‘Artists bring so much value to the world and don’t ask for much in return except for support in the form of spaces and materials to create and freedom to experiment with their creativity and maybe recognition to crown it all,’ the Ghanaian painter and visual artist explains. It has always been a passion of mine to support artists, especially those from the continent and those in the diaspora as a whole. Hopefully a little assistance from us all can help grow their talents, add value to themselves and their works, thus allowing them to continue adding value to the world.’

To launch the space, dot.ateliers is hosting two Inaugural exhibitions that will run until January 15, 2023. The first, HOMEGROWN, is a Solo exhibition of work by Amoako Boafo, curated by Nigerian-British curator, Aindrea Emelife. Focusing on previously unseen works from Boafo’s personal archive, the show serves as a reflection on the artist’s practice and his associations with home, community and an expansive art history. SIDE BY SIDE, the second exhibition on view, curated by Akworkor Thompson, brings together collaborations by Boafo and a carefully selected group of emerging and established artists. Each piece is an eloquent conversation between two artists exchanging signature strokes for tactile textiles, laced with stories of old, evoking both Joy and nostalgia. Exhibiting artists including: Eric Adjei Tawiah, David Aplerh-Doku Borlabi, Millicent Ako-Nai Dede, Crystal Yayra Anthony, Otis Kwame Kye Quaicoe, Kwesi Botchway, Cornelius Annor, Stephen Allotey and Nana Bruce.



dot.ateliers, Initial Sketch © David Adjaye

dot.ateliers will be a groundbreaking new space in Accra for viewing contemporary art, while also directly supporting

the next generation of Talent through providing studio spaces and residencies. The Residency program will launch in 2023 with five handpicked artists for the initial year of the initiative; Zandile Tshabalala, Clotilde Jiménez, M. Florine Démoshthéne, Crystal Yayra Anthony and Dzidefo Amegatsey. Following this, the program will be a Rolling opportunity for Emerging talent, hosting open calls to support between six to eight artists a year. dot.ateliers will also be hosting an Invitational Writers and curatorial Residency program, with further details forthcoming. The Advisory board for dot.ateliers includes Mariane Ibrahim, Larry Ossei-Mensah, Derek Fordour, Glenn DeRoché and Nish McCree.



acclaimed contemporary artist Amoako Boafo | image via @AmoakoBoafo

project information:

name: dot.ateliers

architect: David Adjaye

location: 254a Third Kaadjano St, Accra, Ghana

dot.arts and dot.ateliers team members: Amoako Boafo, Nina Kukua Gyasi, Enyonam Tetteh-Klu, Aida Esi Hayfron-Benjamin, Naïla Opiangah, El-Yesha Adiki Puplampu