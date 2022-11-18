Ammerman Symposium · Connecticut College News

Giorgi Chikvaidze ’24, a Psychology major and Ammerman Center scholar, had the opportunity to work all week with Anonymous Ensemble in the Athey Center for Performance and Research at Palmer Auditorium.

“It surprised me how easy it was to bond and communicate with commissioned artists. Not only were they great artists, they were humble, sweet, simply wonderful people. They were excited to hear our thoughts, and all of them were more than glad to chat with us about our own projects and give advice,” Chikvaidze said.

“It meant the world to me to be able to do all these things. Working in a professional environment with commissioned artists, I was troubleshooting their problems, exchanging information and simply growing day by day. Events like the Ammerman Symposium are crucial for Networking and have a profound impact on the college experience.”

The CONTACT Exhibition, organized by commissioned curator René Cepeda, will be on display in the Cummings Arts Center galleries through Dec. 10. Highlights include Ong’s “In Silence;” Katerie Gladdys’ “Seed Cabinet,” a piece that resembles scientific discourse to invite the audience to dig deeper reflecting upon their role in global and local food systems; and Peter Burr’s “Dirtscraper,” which simulates an underground structure whose ‘smart architecture’ is overseen by artificial intelligences. The exhibition is free and open to the public.