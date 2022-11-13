Amityville puts an end to Beacon’s memorable postseason run

MIDDLETOWN – Even while Beacon was dealing with the emotional sting of a loss to Amityville with a state title on the line, the Bulldogs quietly recognized the unprecedented that landed this underdog on this stage.

This group slayed a couple of Giants before running into a motivated traditional state power.

“It was really a surprise run for us,” Beacon Coach Craig Seaman said. “We thought we were solid, but we didn’t think we were the kind of team that goes to a state final. We gelled and got results at the right time of the year and I’m certainly pleased with that.”

Hugo Rodriguez led the Warriors to a 4-0 win in the NYSPHSAA Class A Championship on Sunday at Middletown High School.

Amityville was humbled by Somers last fall in this game.

The Bulldogs learned on the fly, picked up a repeat win in the Section 9 title game and got here by short-circuiting unbeaten teams from Yorktown and Christian Brothers Academy.

“After graduating AJ Lucas, Dillon Kelly and all those guys, I don’t think any of us even thought we were going to come this far,” Beacon senior Andre Alzate said. “I think we surprised a lot of people, and to be a part of that as a senior means a lot to me.”

Amityville was extremely skilled. Rodriguez netted an early goal and Horace Hibbert made it 2-0 with five minutes to go in the half.

The Bulldogs did a lot of backpedaling.

“We didn’t really change anything up,” Beacon senior Miguel Ruiz said. “They’re just really good. We tried to play our game, but it didn’t work out. A loss is upsetting, but I can’t be any more happy with this group and what we accomplished.”

What it means

There will be some big cleats to fill next season, but the Bulldogs are graduating just six seniors. This postseason experience will come in handy when Beacon comes back in the fall looking to win a third consecutive Section 9 title.

“Next year, they’re going to be good again,” Alzate said. “I’m going to be excited to watch from wherever I am.”

Player of the game

Rodriguez was a lot to deal with, finishing with two goals and one assist

By the numbers

Beacon (14-4-2): Matt Sandison made four saves.

For Amity (20-1-1): Matthew Katz made four saves. … Rodriguez scored his second goal after the break and Stanley Louis closed out the scoring with eight minutes to go.

They said it

“This is definitely something to remember,” Ruiz said. “It’s never happened before in Beacon history and it’s definitely cool to be part of the group that did it. We didn’t win, but it was still an amazing experience to be here in a state championship game.”

“At halftime, when we were down 2-0, I told them I thought we actually played well in spurts,” Seaman said. “In the second half, the lack of depth hurt us a little, but Amityville is really top notch. They keep coming after you and it kind of wears you down after a while.”

Mike Dougherty covers boys soccer for The Journal News and lohud.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or via Twitter @hoopsmbd.