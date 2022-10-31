Amir Muqam Announces Special Awards For Scholars Producing Children Literature

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage and Culture, Engr Amir Muqam Monday announced special Awards for Scholars working on children’s literature

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 31st Oct, 2022 ) : Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage and Culture, Engr Amir Muqam Monday announced special Awards for Scholars working on children’s literature.

He was speaking during the Inaugural ceremony of a three-day International Conference titled “Children’s Literature: Past, Present and Future” held at the Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL).

Addressing the opening ceremony, Engr Amir Muqam said that children’s literature and Storytelling could be helpful in promoting students’ development and well-being.

The Adviser to the Prime Minister said that children’s literature is playing a crucial part in education as it provides knowledge and entertainment.

Engr Amir Muqam said that the PAL’s main objective is to work for the promotion of Pakistani literature and the welfare of Writers in the country.

“It is our understanding that through the promotion of literature and the welfare of the writers, other sections of people and Pakistani society can also be improved”, Engr Amir Muqam added. He praised the services of Pakistan Academy of Letters for promoting literary activities in the country.

Engr Amir Muqam announced that this conference would be organized annually. Adviser to the PM said that our children should be brought towards positive activities instead of damaging their future by lies.

They said that this is no service of the Nation to divert the attention of the children. They said that children should be involved in positive activities to make them good citizens.

Engr Amir Muqam urged the Writers to submit their proposals for bringing further improvement in the promotion of the country’s literature. They said that the conference would play a vital role in promoting Intellectual Enlightenment and Talent among the children.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui was the guest of honor on the occasion. Secretary National Heritage and Culture Fareena Mazhar, Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters Dr. Yousuf Khushk were also present on the occasion.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that resources were needed to promote children’s literature and Scholars of children’s literature should be given awards.

They said that earlier parents were used to tell stories to children which increased children’s interest in listening to stories.

Irfan Siddiqui said that today parents don’t have time and it is important to strengthen children’s relationships with books.

Secretary National Heritage and Culture expressed her gratitude and said that today’s ceremony reflects that the present government is fully aware of the importance of literature. She said that children were an asset for the country. “Encouraging efforts to promote Pakistani literature and especially children’s literature is one of its top priorities”, she added.

Earlier, Chairman PAL said that the three-day international conference was organized by PAL in collaboration with Daira Illm-o-Adab Pakistan.

They said that in the conference, international and national writers, scholars, researchers and storytellers from across the country are invited to present their literature, thoughts and children-related literature.

They said that the conference will highlight salient features of children’s literature, including its significance and effectiveness, its development in national languages ​​and international languages.

The three-day conference would also hold discussions on children’s literature and the digital era, children’s interests and future possibilities, tradition and patriotism, and hurdles in children’s literature with practical solutions.

A total of 11 sessions on different aspects of children’s literature will be held during the three-day conference.

A number of foreign literary experts will join the conference online while a few will attend the three-day conference depending on the prevailing circumstances.

On the first day of the festival, a wide range of literary activities covering various features were held which included story-telling, story writing and a session on the importance of books.

Eminent Scholars Amjid Islam Amjid and Mahmood Sham also spoke on the occasion and shared with children their interesting life experiences.