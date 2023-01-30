Amid reports of Japanese citizenship, volleyball star Jaja Santiago says nothing certain yet

Amid reports of a citizenship change in her future, volleyball star Jaja Santiago clarified that nothing is set in stone at the moment and her plans have not been finalized.

Philippine national Women’s volleyball team head Coach Jorge Edson Souza de Brito recently Revealed to the media that Santiago had started the process of acquiring Japanese citizenship and would no longer be part of the national team pool.

Santiago, the 6-foot-4 Cavite native, has been playing as an import for the Saitama Ageo Medics in the prestigious Japan V. League, where she was hailed as Best Blocker in the 2021-2022 season. She also announced her engagement to her fiancé, Japanese volleyball Coach Taka Minowa, in August 2022.

But Santiago clarified that none of her plans are certain at the moment, especially as she is also considering looking at opportunities outside of Japan.

“Not yet sure pa po, maybe after this season po ng JVL ko po will know,” Santiago told GMA Integrated News when asked about national team plans.

“Hindi ko pa din po kasi na napa-finalize ‘yung future plans ko. Still looking for better opportunities not only here in Japan but also different countries pa din po ako.”

(“I’m not yet sure. Maybe I’ll find out after this season of the JVL… I haven’t yet finalized my future plans. Still looking for better opportunities not only here in Japan but also in different countries. “)

Santiago last played for the Philippine flag during the Vietnam SEA Games in May 2022, where the country placed fourth among five competing nations.

—JMB, GMA Integrated News