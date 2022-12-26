Amid Pele’s Health Crisis, Mike Tyson and Snoop Dogg’s Comment on Soccer Legend Goes Viral

Brazilian soccer hero Pele is widely recognized as the best player to ever play the game. He was honored with the moniker ‘God of Football’ in recognition of his outstanding legacy. Pele has a large following, including rap artist Snoop Dogg and boxing great Mike Tyson. The reverence with which they spoke about Pele during one of their conversations exemplifies the influence of the legendary soccer player. See what they had to say about Pele.

In one of the episodes of Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson, Snoop Dogg and the former boxer were discussing soccer. They went on to discuss the magic that Pele presented on the field. Tyson stated, “That’s distinguished, that’s a bad*ss.”

Snoop Dogg: There’s Ali, Pele. They up there will Ali, man. That’s Pele, man, knock it off.

Mike Tyson: Cool, confident, badass.

Snoop Dogg: Mo****er got one name, you know, that is sh*t, Pele.

Mike Tyson: Pele’s name is known all over the world.

The two were speaking highly about Pele and had a lot to say about the illustrious Brazilian athlete. Pele is one of the most important individuals in soccer history. He is the only sports person in history to have won three FIFA World Cups. However, Pele is going through a health crisis, and his supporters are concerned about him.

Pele’s daughter shares a picture with her ailing father on the occasion of Christmas Eve

On November 29th, the legendary soccer player was admitted to a hospital in Sao Paulo. He has Colon cancer, and Doctors stress that in order to prevent heart or kidney failure, he needs more Intensive treatment. To cheer him, his family gathered in the hospital on Christmas Eve to spend time with him.

His daughter Kely Nascimento shared a picture with her father in the hospital and wrote, “Here we go, in the fight and in faith.

One more night together”

Even his other family members came to visit him in the hospital. France soccer superstar Kylian Mbappe also wrote on Twitter, “Pray for the king.” Hope the 82-year-old star makes a speedy recovery.