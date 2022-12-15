Amid hot start, SC4 men’s basketball prepares for the ‘mental battle’

It didn’t take long for the St. Clair County Community College men’s basketball team to get into a rhythm this season. Maybe a few days, at most.

But now, the Skippers have been cruising for more than a month. And they’re determined to keep it that way.

“It just starts at practice for us,” sophomore guard Caron Clayton said. “Work hard, play hard at practice and do the things that Coach told us to do. We’re intense every day and night. We’re going to take teams’ first punches, but we’ve just got to fight back and be better — (we have to) come out and hit them hard first.”

SC4 has proven to be one of the heaviest hitters in Division II this year. Entering Thursday night’s game at Lansing Community College, the Skippers are 11-1 and haven’t lost since they dropped the opener to Lakeland Community College on Nov. 4. They’re also ranked 10th in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association poll.

