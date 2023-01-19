Amid hearing loss, Combs’ Kiley Bush finds purpose in basketball

Amid hearing loss, Combs’ Kiley Bush finds purpose in basketball

Heidi Bush thought her oldest daughter, Kiley, was being dramatic, like middle schoolers are.

The Bush family was on the way to a dance competition, because in those days, that’s what they did. Both their daughters danced, but Kiley was obsessed.

“I thought it was gonna be the rest of my life,” she says now.

This particular competition, the Spotlight Dance Cup, was in Seaside, Oregon, six hours Southwest of the family’s home in Entiat, Washington. Plenty of time for a 12-year-old to sink into the backseat, throw in a pair of earbuds and ignore her parents.

That’s when Kiley first noticed something was wrong. Sound wasn’t coming through from her left earbud so, naturally, she thought they were broken. Heidi tested them out and came to the conclusion that Kiley was pining for a new pair. Neither of them realized that this was the first warning sign.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button