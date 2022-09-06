Amid $325K in unpaid fees, Asheville Muni Golf Course to change hands

ASHEVILLE – More than 50 people came to a Sept. 1 community meeting at Dr. Wesley Grant Sr. Southside Community Center to meet the new operators of the historic Asheville Municipal Golf Course, Peter Dejak and Michael Bennett, where there were lots of questions and rounds of welcoming applause.

A 10-year era is coming to a close at the beloved “Muni” as it changes operators, a new phase of management that Golfers hope will Usher in much-needed Improvements to the course, which has been allowed to “languish” over the last several years, according to golfers.

It’s Oct. 1, Commonwealth Golf Partners II – Asheville LLC will take over operations of the course in a seven-year license and management agreement, a new model of partnership with the city, which assumed ownership of the course in 2006.

Asheville City Council approved the agreement Aug. 23.

Previous coverage: Asheville threatens lawsuit against Muni Golf Course operator over $325K in unpaid fees

Michael Bennett of Commonwealth Golf Partners speaks to the community about upcoming changes to the Asheville Municipal Golf Course on September 1, 2022.

Although it holds more financial risk for the city, the agreement allows the city to dictate maintenance levels for the course and retain control of the maximum allowable green fee and passholder rates, according to a staff report on the operator agreement.

At the nearly two-hour, rapid fire Q&A Sept. 1, concerns about the current status of the course were overwhelming — from upkeep to an often-contentious relationship with the current operator, Pope Golf, and preservation of the course’s history.

But the meeting ended in several rounds of applause, with many dedicated golfers pleased to see the promise of change at the course.

Matthew Bacoate Jr. was among those in the audience. He currently organizes the Skyview Golf Tournament at the course, the longest running Black-owned and operated professional tournament in the country.

Chris Corl, Director of Community and Regional Entertainment Facilities, speaks to the community about upcoming changes to the Asheville Municipal Golf Course on September 1, 2022.

He took over the tournament in 2015, but has been involved with it since its inception in 1960, when he was charged with making signs and manning the master scoreboard for the Inaugural year.

He’s been advocating for change at the course for years as he watched it slide rapidly into disrepair, and said the meeting that night was the culmination of months of effort.

