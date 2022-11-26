Amicable Black Friday in Vacaville draws shoppers from all over – The Vacaville Reporter

The Black Friday narrative in Vacaville remains the same — plenty of places to shop, lots of deals and shoppers taking advantage of those deals.

But unlike the chaotic scenes in other parts of the country, Vacaville’s Black Friday experience was mellow.

Take the Vacaville Premium Outlets Friday morning.

Shortly after 6 am amid temperatures in the 40s, customers formed lines outside stores and waited patiently to be let in to browse and purchase discounted items. Among the most popular stores were Kate Spade, Ralph Lauren and The North Face. Wentzel’s Pretzels had a truck to make standing in line easier, and the Starbucks had a steady stream of customers for the same reason.

Once again, the most popular shop was the Nike Factory Store, which had a line that wrapped around the building. Many future shoppers had even set up camping chairs or wrapped themselves in blankets to beat the cold.

It is not just Vacaville Residents who made these pilgrimages to savings. Elizabeth Senico, who waited outside the Nike store with her daughter Eloise and son David, had come all the way from Melbourne, Australia to visit family in Santa Rosa. After arriving Thursday and having a Thanksgiving lunch with family the day before, they were dropped off at the Outlets Friday morning.

David said Black Friday is not nearly as big in Australia.

“It’s starting to pick up slightly, but the deals aren’t as good as they are here in America,” he said.

The Nike store was the Senico family’s first stop, and they waited in line for nearly two hours. They were also planning to stop by the Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Crocs stores.

“We don’t have Crocs in Australia, so it’s pretty cool to get some Crocs,” he said.

Elizabeth said the family was looking to score some deals, possibly get some Christmas gifts as well and pick up some supplies and clothes for her kids’ schools next year.

“My son’s going to be in university next year,” she said.

It is still summer in Australia, and Elizabeth said her family would be visiting Fiji for a few days and “spending time before the Christmas rush.”

Black Friday shopping is not something Steve Xiong of Sacramento does very often. He doesn’t see himself as much of a shopper at all.

“I don’t really buy things a lot,” he said. “I don’t go shopping a lot, just once in a blue moon.”

However, Xiong felt the timing was right to buy gifts for his girlfriend, so he went to the Coach outlet store. This year, they said Black Friday was a pleasant, mellow experience.

“It’s definitely a change of pace compared to the last couple of years due to COVID,” he said. “It’s definitely nice to be outside again.”

The deals were certainly plentiful, with some stores offering as much as 70% off everything in the stores. The Target in Vacaville Commons offered reduced prices on Instant Pots, coffee makers, miniature trampolines, Spikeball Mini games, artificial Christmas trees and “buy one, get one free” deals on books and movies.

Target’s biggest rival, Walmart, was also awash in deals. The Power Plaza store features discounts on big-screen TVs, Apple Watches, karaoke machines and Funko Pop figurine sets depicting the members of AC/DC, Run DMC, U2, and the Griswold family from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

As with recent Black Fridays since the start of the pandemic, the Nut Tree Plaza was even more mellow. By 8 am, there were no lines out the door and the parking lot had plenty of open spaces throughout. Still, it had a very festive atmosphere throughout all its stores. PetSmart sold Santa Claus squeak toys while guinea pigs, hamsters and chinchillas scurried about on red and green bedding. Michaels had sales on wreaths and pine cones. Cost Plus offered 20% off boxed ornaments, holiday fragrances, candle collections and wrapping paper. Even the plaza outside the Nut Tree Railroad was decked out in ornaments and garlands and even had its own Christmas tree.

Amanda Calvert from Winters spent the day with her sister-in-law, mother-in-law and niece. They first went to Old Navy, where everything was 60% off, and were planning to head to Kirkland’s, then the Outlets.

Calvert felt it was quite mellow this year.

“We thought it would be a lot busier when we came out,” she said. “We got here at 7:30, and we expected a full parking lot. We aren’t seeing a full parking lot, and lines are going fairly quickly.”

Calvert said she mainly shops for the deals, but she’ll buy Christmas gifts “if something jumps out.”

“Mainly, my Christmas shopping is done online,” she said.

The deals are typically Calvert’s favorite thing about Black Friday, but since COIVD, it has been something else.

“It’s the fact that people are out shopping,” she said.