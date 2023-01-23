Amherst Schools adds ceramics classes as part of arts program – Morning Journal

A new art program at Amherst Exempted Village Schools has broadened the availability of classes in the district, especially at Marion L. Steele High School.

Led by art teacher Chad DiFranco, the program includes two ceramics classes for students to take in addition to the four art levels offered by Steele High.

Principal Joseph Tellier said the classes there have evolved since he took over his position.

Tellier was named principal in 2019.

DiFranco, a veteran teacher of 25 years, earned his bachelor’s degree in art education at Ashland University and his Master’s degree in the same subject at Cleveland State University before joining the district.

“Kids need to work with their hands,” they said. “While the art classes in the past have included some form of ceramics work, these new classes envision it in a completely new way.”

Currently in its second semester, the ceramics classes focus on first getting students used to working with clay before delving into more complex structures, DiFranco said.

The class has filled up quickly with nearly 20 students in Ceramics II during the second period. The program has introduced more than 100 students to the craft since its beginning in August 2022. (Lauren Hoffman — The Morning Journal)

As part of a final project in Ceramics II, students are tasked to build their own large-scale sculpture ranging anywhere from one to three feet.

The classes have been extremely well received, according to DiFranco, with slots filling up quickly.

