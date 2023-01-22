Amherst Public Library holds first teen art class – Morning Journal

The Amherst Public Library, 221 Spring St., debuted its tween and teen art class Jan. 20 with focus on a winter Wonderland craft.

Youth services librarian Kristin Hudson led the art class, which attracted several students.

The craft titled, “A Winter Wonderland,” led young artists through an Acrylic painting project crafting a winter scene made in two parts.

“I have a degree in art, and at my former library, I led many art classes and I wanted to continue that here,” Hudson said. “We have many art classes for adults each month, but to my knowledge, this is the first one that we geared towards the Younger ages.”

Designed for ages 10 to 17, the project took place in the library’s Deloyd Community Room.

Ten young artists signed up for the event, and each took their turn creating a winter wonderland masterpiece.

“I chose this project because it is not super difficult but can still come out nice,” Hudson said. “Plus, it is a way for these artists to feel accomplished with their work.”

The craft began with constructing a winter background going from dark to light in the landscape.

From there, students added snowy dots.

Next, the group designed their three trees using a different piece of paper that they would add to the work.

“I wanted to make the craft different than just a painting, so we split it into two parts that the kids will then put together at the end,” Hudson said.

The next teen-geared art project is being planned for March and then will alternate every other month.

Sign up for the free events at amherstpubliclibrary.org under the calendar page or by stopping into the library during open hours.