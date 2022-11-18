Ames boys basketball team out to prove people wrong in 2022-2023

The Ames boys basketball program is beginning a new era in 2022-2023.

Tamin Lipsey was a multi-time all-state performer who led the Little Cyclones to the state tournament all three years he was healthy, including last year’s Class 4A state title as Iowa’s Mr. Basketball. Lipsey has taken his talents to Iowa State and Ames will also be without all-state forward Trevion LaBeaux and all-conference forward Corey Phillips, who also moved on after helping the Little Cyclones turn in one of the most dominant state tournament runs in Iowa history .

Those huge losses have left the Little Cyclones essentially starting from scratch this winter. But don’t plan on them abandoning the high standards they’ve set as a program with nine state championships on its resume.

More:Reliving the Ames boys basketball team’s dominant state championship season

“Last year was really fun, but we’re looking to repeat,” said Ames senior forward Lucas Lueth. “We’re going to go as far as we can. We’re just going to go game by game and we’ll show them.”

Jalen Wynter, Jamison Poe and Lucas Lueth plan to lead the Defending Class 4A state Champion Ames boys basketball team back to the state tournament in 2023.

Lueth is one of three players coming back who gained quality experience during last year’s Championship run. Ames will rely heavily on those three until the new players get their feet wet, but there’s a lot of inexperienced talent ready to start making their mark.

“There are certainly some new faces, but there are some old ones too and the kids have worked really hard in the early days of practice,” said Ames Coach Vance Downs. “Time will tell. It’s a group that can play a lot of different ways. We do have guards who can put some pressure on the ball and just enough length. They have a lot of flexibility as a unit.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button