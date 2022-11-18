Ames boys basketball team out to prove people wrong in 2022-2023

The Ames boys basketball program is beginning a new era in 2022-2023.

Tamin Lipsey was a multi-time all-state performer who led the Little Cyclones to the state tournament all three years he was healthy, including last year’s Class 4A state title as Iowa’s Mr. Basketball. Lipsey has taken his talents to Iowa State and Ames will also be without all-state forward Trevion LaBeaux and all-conference forward Corey Phillips, who also moved on after helping the Little Cyclones turn in one of the most dominant state tournament runs in Iowa history .

Those huge losses have left the Little Cyclones essentially starting from scratch this winter. But don’t plan on them abandoning the high standards they’ve set as a program with nine state championships on its resume.

“Last year was really fun, but we’re looking to repeat,” said Ames senior forward Lucas Lueth. “We’re going to go as far as we can. We’re just going to go game by game and we’ll show them.”

Lueth is one of three players coming back who gained quality experience during last year’s Championship run. Ames will rely heavily on those three until the new players get their feet wet, but there’s a lot of inexperienced talent ready to start making their mark.

“There are certainly some new faces, but there are some old ones too and the kids have worked really hard in the early days of practice,” said Ames Coach Vance Downs. “Time will tell. It’s a group that can play a lot of different ways. We do have guards who can put some pressure on the ball and just enough length. They have a lot of flexibility as a unit.”

Lueth enters the season as the heart and soul of the Little Cyclones. The Athletic and lengthy 6-foot-6 guard/forward was an unsung Hero for Ames last season with his ability to guard every position at an elite level. He’s poised for a breakout senior season.

He was second on the team in 3-pointers last year with 26 and he averaged 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.2 assists per game.

Ames also brings back an excellent pair of guards in junior Jalen Wynter and sophomore Jamison Poe. Both players were valuable off the bench in support of Lipsey last season.

Wynter averaged 3.9 points and an assist per game. He also led Ames in 3-pointers with 28 last year. He was especially hot from outside during the state tournament, making 9-of-18 shots from behind the arc.

“Just looking forward to getting better and hanging with my guys,” Wynter said. “I feel like this year is going to be great. We’ve got a lot of talent and we can hopefully make it back to state.”

Poe will take over a lot of Lipsey’s duties running the offense. They averaged 2.6 points off the bench last year.

“We’ve all got to step up,” Poe said. “I’m looking forward to being a leader and hopefully proving people wrong.”

The rest of the Ames roster is made up of Seniors Noah Siebert, Frank Keller, Chol Yak, Kual Deng, Nic Courtney and Braydon Beelner; Juniors Trey Nesbitt and Cameron Strawhacker, sophomores Manny Lueth and DeShawn Long and freshman Will Thomas.

Beelner saw action in 16 games, Siebert 15, Long four while Nesbitt and Strawhacker played in three apiece last season. Keller is a transfer from Houston, Texas.

“Frank can play anywhere from a stretch to a three,” Downs said. “He’s a great kid and we’re glad he’s here.”

This will be the first year a shot clock is implemented in Iowa high school basketball. It will also be Ames’ first year in the brand-new Iowa Alliance Conference.

“I think it’s going to be much more competitive than some people give it credit for, especially on the boys basketball side,” Downs said. “All these teams can really play and I think it’ll be a challenge.”

Downs said Des Moines Hoover will likely be the favorite as the top team overall in the conference.

Ames opens the season on Dec. 2 at home against Fort Dodge.