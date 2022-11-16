Ameriflight Metroliner Belly Lands On Golf Course With Cargo Of 56 Dogs

An Ameriflight charter service ended in disaster Yesterday after the plane crashed Landed on a golf course in Waukesha. The flight was traveling from El Paso to Waukesha with three crew members on board when it encountered problems on approach to the airport.





Operating the flight was a 37 year old Fairchild Swearingen SA227 Metroliner registered N247DH, one of 41 in the Ameriflight fleet. It was performing an ILS approach to runway 10, but didn’t make it as far as the airport. At around 09:00 local time, the airplane landed on its belly on a nearby golf course – Western Lakes Golf Club in Pewaukee – less than three nautical miles away from the threshold of the runway.

SIMPLEFLYING VIDEO OF THE DAY

The Metroliner made contact with a number of trees as it slid across the golf course, causing both wings to shear off. As a result, there was a major fuel spill, with around 300 gallons flooding into the ground and a nearby marsh. The three crew on board are said to have received minor injuries, but nothing life threatening.





A cargo of dogs

Ameriflight was transporting a rather unusual cargo on this flight – a hold full of dogs! As many as 56 dogs were reported to be on the flight, under transportation on behalf of the Waukesha Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) and destined for adoption into new homes.

Following the crash landing, golf club employees rushed to the aid of the many precious souls on board. Assisted by local law enforcement and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the pups were extracted from the airplane and checked by veterinarians.

Miraculously, none of the dogs are reported to be seriously injured beyond a few bumps and scrapes. The Vans that were waiting at Waukesha Airport to collect the rescues were quickly informed of the situation, and soon arrived on the scene to whisk the animals away.

Under investigation by NTSB and FAA

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration. Conditions in the vicinity were poor, with heavy snow falling across Wisconsin at the time.

The airline issued the following statement regarding the incident:

On November 15, 2022 at approximately 0900 local time, a SA227 cargo aircraft operated by Ameriflight, LLC of Dallas, Texas was involved in an incident near Waukesha County Airport (UES) in Waukesha, Wisconsin on a flight originating from El Paso, Texas.

There were three persons on board the aircraft. All are being treated for minor injuries by local medical personnel. It has been confirmed that there are no fatalities.

Ameriflight has reported the incident to the proper authorities and the airline is cooperating fully with the investigation.

Ameriflight is a specialist cargo operator with a fleet of 133 aircraft. It has 40 other Metroliners in service, as well as large fleets of Beechcraft 1900s and Model 99s, and 13 Embraer EMB 120s. It has recently taken delivery of its first few Saab 340Bs from an order of 15.