America’s First World Cup Goal in 8 Years Ignites Instant Celebration – NBC Los Angeles

Weah too good!

Timothy Weah has Americans across the world fired up as the 22-year-old scored Team USA’s first World Cup goal in eight years.

In the 36th minute, Weah got past Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey, and US fans in Al Rayyan Stadium went wild.

The first goal of the game came as the US had back-to-back chances to score in the 9th minute but narrowly missed both.

Here is how the internet is reacting to the United States’ goal against Wales:

To say the least, all US fans are fired up after the first goal.

Perfect Diagonal footy from USMNT, from left to right opened up the Welsh. Love Sargent contribution way up field, Pulisic magic and Weah clinical.

So good.

pic.twitter.com/EaOwabOEi2 — Maximiliano Bretos (@MaxBretosSports) November 21, 2022

Hell of a performance so far by this young Squad 😈😈 — Menchus Sports Talk ⚡️ (@d_mennchu1) November 21, 2022

Despite the 1-0 lead, some fans are straight up not loving the calls the US is getting handed to them.

Those who are not thrilled include US Winger Christian Pulisic, who was seen telling a referee to relax.

W goal for the USMNT, but bro, these officials are not a W, smh — EvnaIsLoco (@EvanIsLoco) November 21, 2022

Some US fans are calling on USA midfielder Weston McKennie to get substituted for the second half after a slow start.

It feels weird saying this but I’d sub McKennie for Reyna. — Chelsea FC USA (@Chelsea_FC_USA) November 21, 2022

Aaronson for Mckennie and Gio for Musah? I expect Aaronson at Halftime with how Westin looked, when does Gregg go to Gio? #USMNT — RoryPlaysGolf (@RoryplaysGolf) November 21, 2022