America’s First World Cup Goal in 8 Years Ignites Instant Celebration – NBC Los Angeles

Weah too good!
Timothy Weah has Americans across the world fired up as the 22-year-old scored Team USA’s first World Cup goal in eight years.
In the 36th minute, Weah got past Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey, and US fans in Al Rayyan Stadium went wild.
The first goal of the game came as the US had back-to-back chances to score in the 9th minute but narrowly missed both.
Here is how the internet is reacting to the United States’ goal against Wales:
To say the least, all US fans are fired up after the first goal.
Despite the 1-0 lead, some fans are straight up not loving the calls the US is getting handed to them.
Those who are not thrilled include US Winger Christian Pulisic, who was seen telling a referee to relax.
Some US fans are calling on USA midfielder Weston McKennie to get substituted for the second half after a slow start.
