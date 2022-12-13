American vs. VMI odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 13 predictions from proven computer models

The American Eagles will be looking to extend their seven-game winning streak when they face the VMI Keydets on Tuesday night. American was able to extend its hot streak with a 69-64 upset win at George Washington on Saturday. VMI is riding a three-game winning streak following a 77-74 win over Radford its last time out.

Tip-off is set for 6 pm ET. The Eagles are favored by 11.5 points in the latest American vs. VMI odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 138.5.

American vs. VMI spread: American -11.5

American vs. VMI over/under: 138 points

American vs. VMI money line: American -700, VMI +475

Why America can cover

American lost its first two games of the season, but it has been red-hot since then. The Eagles have won seven consecutive games, including an upset over Georgetown as 12.5-point underdogs in late November. They added another upset win to their resume on Saturday, taking down George Washington as 5.5-point underdogs in a 69-64 final.

Junior forward Matt Rogers leads a balanced American lineup with 13.0 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Junior forward Johnny O’Neil (12.6), junior guard Colin Smalls (11.7) and freshman guard Geoff Sprouse (11.3) are each scoring in double figures as well. American has covered the spread in all seven games during its winning streak, while VMI is on a five-game road losing skid.

Why VMI can cover

American has been on the road for four of its last five games, including both of its contests last week, so the Eagles could be dealing with some lingering fatigue heading into this matchup. Smalls, one of their double-digit scorers, has not played since mid-November with an undisclosed injury and is questionable to play on Tuesday. VMI is in the midst of a hot stretch of its own, winning three consecutive games and four of its last five.

The Keydets were 10.5-point underdogs in a win over Navy earlier this month, as Sean Conway poured in 28 points in the upset. Their most recent outing came against Radford on Saturday when they sprung a 77-74 upset as 7-point underdogs. Conway leads the team with 15.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, while Asher Woods is scoring 14.6 points and Tony Felder Jr. is adding 11.3 points.

