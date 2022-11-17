American Junior Golf Association coming to Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Discover Austin Minnesota is partnering with the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) in 2023 to title Sponsor the Discover Austin Minnesota Junior Championship.

The announcement was made Thursday which said the 54-hole tournament will be held July 18th through 21st at Austin Country Club in Austin, Minnesota. This is the first time since 2018 that an AJGA event will be played in Minnesota.

“We are so excited to welcome visitors from around the world to Austin, Minnesota, for the American Junior Golf Association Tournament. Not only will this event put Austin, Minnesota on the map as a golfing destination, but the economic impact this event brings to our community is substantial,” Nancy Schnable, Discover Austin Minnesota Director said. “We are honored that the American Junior Golf Association has chosen the Austin Country Club as the tournament location for the next three years.”

The event will bring 96 male and female junior golfers from around the country to Austin and its surrounding areas.

AJGA Open tournaments make up the largest part of the AJGA schedule. All members may submit tournament applications to Open tournaments. All AJGA Open tournaments are filled using the AJGA’s Performance Based Entry system.

“We are thrilled to host an AJGA event back in the state of Minnesota. Austin Country Club has been fantastic to work with and the community is excited to welcome AJGA players, parents, NCAA college coaches and staff to the area,” Patrick Cansfield, AJGA Director of Business Development said. “The commitment by the city and host facility to host this world-class event for the next three years is a Testament to their commitment to growing the game of golf and helping provide necessary opportunities for junior golfers to earn college golf scholarships.”

Tournament play begins Tuesday the 18th with the Qualifier tournament. The AJGA Qualifier Series is one of the main ways players get their start with the AJGA. 18-hole AJGA Qualifiers give players an opportunity to “play their way in” to each coinciding tournament and earn PBE status for a future event.

For more information about the Discover Austin Minnesota Junior Championship visit the tournament website or to learn more about the AJGA click here.

The AJGA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the overall growth and development of young men and women who aspire to earn college golf scholarships through competitive junior golf. It provides valuable exposure for college golf Scholarships and has an annual junior membership (boys and girls, ages 12-19) of more than 7,000 members from 50 states and 60 foreign countries.

