AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL COLLEGE DOWNS VOLLEYBALL, 3-0

Next Match: Assumption University 10/23/2022 | 1:00 PM October 23 (Sun) / 1:00 PM Assumption University

Springfield, Mass. – The Le Moyne College volleyball team traveled to American International College today and fell to the Yellow Jackets in three sets at Henry A. Butova Gymnasium.

Leading off, American International won the first set, 25-12, the second set, 25-18, and finally the third set, 25-15 to close out the match.

Senior outside hitter Madeleine Kennedy (Chelsea, Mich./Chelsea) led the team with eight kills and two blocks, followed by sophomore outside hitter Emily LaRuffa (Rock Hill, NY/Monticello)who registered seven kills and freshman middle blocker Kayla Anstett (Rochester, NY/Hilton) with three kills and three blocks. Freshman middle Blocker Nil Ezgi Tasdelen (Izmir, Turkey/Ugur Okullari) recorded two blocks.

Directing the offense, freshman setter Haley Gerken (Buffalo, NY/Frontier) registered 16 assists to go with five digs. Sophomore defensive specialist Ella Katz (Ballston Spa, NY/Burnt Hills – Ballston Lake) had 13 digs and two assists, while a sophomore outside hitter Rose Talty (Clifton Park, NY/Shenendehowa) registered six digs.

For the Yellow Jackets, Dora Butkovic recorded 11 kills and eight digs and Kristina Peric had seven kills and six digs, while Aleksandra Ivanovic had six kills and a .857 hitting percentage. Naomi Eckert registered 20 assists to guide the offense followed by Alice Di Francesco with 17 assists and Perla Rosa who had three assists and 13 digs.

The Dolphins (6-12, 2-5 NE10) will play their next match against Assumption at home on Ted Grant Court on Sunday at 1:00 PM.