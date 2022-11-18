American Indian and Founding Father of the NFL

While he gained notoriety for his performances in many sports and the Olympics, where he was a gold medalist in both the pentathlon and decathlon, it is perhaps football that he is best known for. He was the first president of the American Professional Football Association, later to become the National Football League, while playing for the Canton Bulldogs.

His Reputation as one of the nation’s first great sports figures helped the fledgling professional league draw fans as he appeared in 52 games for six different teams, including the New York Giants and Chicago Cardinals. He was without question the new league’s gate attraction, and it is said that he ran with great speed for his time and was not timid in playing with power.

Perhaps Thorpe’s Greatest asset was not his Talent or his Courage in seeking fame as an American Indian, but his capaciousness of spirit which absorbed the inconsistencies of a Nation that still held racist views.

Thorpe had the knack that all true artists have of making what they do — the brush stroke, the touch on the keyboard, the big play when the team needed it — look easy. He was invincibly cheerful, as if he had decided that this was a game after all, and should be played according to the standards of good sportsmanship. You didn’t gloat when you won, or whine when you lost, or blame the weather. They never gave in to anger.

He kept that demeanor even after his playing days were well over and he was forced to work odd jobs as a security guard and a ditch digger. “I have really played for the love of the competition,” he said late in life.