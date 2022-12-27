American Hero Tim Ream scores his first Premier League goal

It’s finally happened. Tim Ream scored his first-ever Premier League goal on Monday as Fulham ran riot over Crystal Palace. He is the man. He is the moment. God bless Tim Ream.

It took the St. Louis native 63 Premier League Appearances to find the back of the net, and boy, did he put everything behind it.

The #USMNT‘s Tim Ream scores his first Premier League goal!#MyPLMorning | #CRYFUL

: @peacock pic.twitter.com/j4arzZ3eyA

The 35-year-old pounced first to a loose ball on a corner kick. Aleksandar Mitrović nodded down the cross allowing Ream to swing a boot and Thunder the ball into the roof of the net.

Fulham’s Captain was rewarded for his brilliant first half of the season with a call-up for this year’s World Cup. His performances in Qatar earned him much praise and he has kept his form going into the Premier League season.

Fulham cruised to a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on the back of a goal and two assists from Mitrović which takes the Cottagers up to 8th in the league. The win ends a run of two straight league defeats at the hands of Manchester City and Manchester United.

Next up for Fulham is a visit from Southampton who sits at the bottom of the league.