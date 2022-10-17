American Express, Utah Jazz and VivintArena Announce New Partnership

American Express, the Utah Jazz, and Vivint Arena announced today a new sponsorship agreement making American Express the Official Payments Partner of the Jazz and Vivint Arena, with an emphasis on creating unforgettable customer experiences through unprecedented service, access, and value. The multi-year partnership also designates American Express as the Official Payment Systems Provider for all events at Vivint Arena, the 18,206-seat downtown facility that attracts more than 100 shows, concerts, Sporting events, and NBA games annually.

“As one of the most globally recognized companies in the world, we are thrilled to

have American Express Affiliated with our arena and organization,” said Chris Barney, chief commercial officer for the Utah Jazz. “This partnership allows us to create unique opportunities and unforgettable experiences that far exceed fans’ expectations while attending live sports and entertainment events.”

“American Express has been a part of the Salt Lake City community since 1915 and

as we continue to grow our sports teams and venue portfolio, we are excited to be

partnering with the Utah Jazz and Vivint Arena to offer Card Members exclusive

access to some of the best experiences in music and sports, including NBA All-Star

2023,” said Shiz Suzuki, vice president, global brand sponsorships and experiential

marketing at American Express. “Our new partnership will showcase to the Utah

market and its visitors how sports, music, and entertainment is better with American Express.”

The new Alliance provides a number of exclusive perks for the American Express Card

Members, such as access to tickets and Merchandise prior to going on sale to the

general public, two dedicated Card Member entrances for easy access into Vivint

Arena at doors 2 and 8, and the opportunity to attend specially designed private

experiences.

A new contactless American Express Shop will debut on the main concourse at

Vivint Arena in early 2023 as a Card Member only, checkout-free store. In a grab-and-go environment, the store will sell food, beverages, and merchandise, featuring locally sourced, curated items from Utah small businesses. The store allows American Express Card Members to tap their Card to enter the store, while sensors inside the store identify the weight of each item selected from the shelves by the Card Member. When that Card Member leaves the store, their Card is automatically charged on the cost of their selected items.