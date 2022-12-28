American Express field adds Zach Johnson, Jimmy Walker, Brian Harman

Two-time major Championship Winner and current US Ryder Cup Captain Zach Johnson and former PGA Championship Winner Jimmy Walker are among the latest Golfers to commit to the 64th annual The American Express PGA Tour event in La Quinta next month.

Two-time tour Winner Brian Harman is also now in the field of the $8 million tournament to be played Jan. 19-22 at three courses in La Quinta.

Johnson, Walker and Harman joined a field that already includes eight of the top 156 players in the Official World Golf Rankings, including world No. 2 and Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler, No. 4 Patrick Cantlay, No. 5 and past American Express Winner Jon Rahm and No. 6 and Olympic golf medalist Xander Schauffele.

Johnson won the 2007 Masters championship, famously not going for any of the par-5s at Augusta National in two shots, and then won the 2015 British Open in a playoff over Louis Oosthuizen and Marc Leishman. Johnson will lead the US team in the Ryder Cup next September in Italy.

