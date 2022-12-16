American Charity Young Arts Appoints New President

Clive Chang will assume the role at the National Foundation for the Advancement of Artists

Clive Chang has been announced as the new President of YoungArts, the national foundation for the advancement of artists. He comes to the role from Lincoln Center, where he held the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Advancement and Innovation Officer.

At Lincoln Center, his achievements include the commissioning of Mimi Lien’s installation The GREENthe establishment of the Lincoln Center Leadership Fellows Program (which created a pipeline through to membership of the board), and more.

Chang has a strong background in music: he began learning the piano at the age of 5, received a degree in composition from McGill University, and his MFA in Musical Theater Writing from New York University. He also holds an MBA from the Harvard Business School.

Founded in 1981, YoungArts identifies exceptional young artists and invests in their careers and creative freedom.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees and the entire YoungArts community, I am delighted to welcome Clive Chang as President,” said Sarah Arison, the Board Chair of YoungArts. “Clive brings to this role exceptional leadership, program-building, and fundraising skills, along with the special perspective of a lifelong musician who deeply understands the needs and aspirations of the artists we serve.”

“The search committee was unanimous in its admiration for his record of accomplishments at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, including his work to diversify the institution at the highest levels, his entrepreneurial background, and his continuing personal engagement in the artistic community. We are excited to watch YoungArts grow under his direction.”

“I am thrilled to join the YoungArts team and drive forward its mission to identify, amplify, and super-charge the potential of artists at every stage of their careers,” said Clive Chang. “As an artist myself, I deeply appreciate the importance of the work that YoungArts does and its impactful role in encouraging and ultimately launching an artist’s career.

“As we approach the new year, I am excited to dive in with the leadership team and staff and to celebrate the 2023 finalists, who will soon be in town for National YoungArts Week.”