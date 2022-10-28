American Canyon volleyball team falls in first round of Playoffs – Times-Herald

The American Canyon girls volleyball team lost in the first round of the North Coast Section Division II Playoffs on Wednesday night to American in three games, falling 25-14, 26-24, 25-22.

American will travel to play top-seeded Campolindo on Saturday night. American Canyon’s season comes to an end, but not before it won 24 games and finished in first place in the Vine Valley Athletic League (11-1).

Arianna Pacheco had 11 kills, 11 digs and an ace, while Giselle Torres had 14 digs, four kills, 18 assists and an ace for the Wolves. Ava Berry had five kills and three blocks. Kennedy Brown had four kills and three blocks. Cassandra Kenning had three kills and a block, while Giana Guintu had 26 digs and a block of her own. Isabella Avila had 17 digs, while Nalani Bustos had nine digs and 10 assists.

“Although the outcome of the match did not go how we wanted, I am proud of the way the girls fought,” American Canyon head Coach Kate O’Brien said. “Travelling, playing in a new environment, and overcoming playoff jitters is no easy feat. This is an awesome starting point for our program to set the expectations moving forward. Now, many of my Younger girls have that playoff experience to help guide them to be more successful in the seasons to come.”

Women’s Volleyball

Solano 3, Yuba 0

The Solano College Women’s volleyball team swept Yuba on Wednesday night, winning 25-17, 25-8, 25-13. It was the Falcons 43rd consecutive win in the Bay Valley Conference.

Sammy Brown led the way with 13 kills, 16 digs, two blocks and four aces, serving 17-18. Dani Rydjord put up 10 kills, 17 assists and three aces, while Layla Morales added 16 assists and served 10-11 with two aces. Kelsey Wall chipped in 7 kills, Hannah Del Rio added six kills, Lili Ayala had two blocks, while Crystal Carroll added nine digs and two aces.