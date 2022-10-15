American Canyon girls volleyball drops first league match of year – Times-Herald

The American Canyon girls volleyball team lost its first league match of the year as it fell to Justin Siena in five games.

The Wolves lost 24-26, 25-17, 25-17, 19-25 and 15-13.

Nalani Bustos had 11 digs, 18 assists and two aces. Arianna Pacheco had 21 digs and 11 kills. Giana Guintu had 10 kills. Jaelyn Denina had seven kills and two blocks. Ava Berry had six blocks and six kills. Isabella Avila had 32 digs. Giselle Torres had 16 digs and 25 assists.

“I’m very proud of the way that my girls fought,” American Canyon head Coach Katy O’Brien said. “Justin has a solid defense and we made some unfortunate errors at pivotal points in the match.”

North Hills 3, Rio Lindo 0

The North Hills girls volleyball team celebrated senior night by sweeping Rio Lindo 25-17, 25-12, 25-12 on Thursday night. It was the Eagles ninth win in a row.

Senior setter Jenna Garcia (20 assists, 6 aces) and senior middle Ariyah Rice (two kills, two digs) played in their last home league game of the season.

The Seniors were supported by a cast lead by Julie Gonazales, who had 10 kills, 13 aces and seven digs, as well as Dora Clement with five kills and one dig and Alinga Paga with four kills and three digs. Carissa Vahlstrom had eight digs, while Libero Nina Garcia had 15 digs with eight coming in the deciding set.

Girls Tennis

Albany 5, Bethel 2

The Bethel High girls tennis team lost 5-2 to Albany on Thursday.

Bethel had singles wins from Zophia and Jazmine Santiago.

The loss put the Jaguars record at 7-3. Bethel plays at home vs. Hercules on Tuesday.