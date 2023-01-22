América 2-2 Puebla summary: score, goals and highlights, Liga MX Clausura 2023

Club América just can’t get going in the Clausura 2023. Las Águilas registered their third consecutive draw in a 2-2 stalemate with Puebla on matchday threein a game that saw Fernando Ortiz’s team struggle defensively, particularly on set pieces.

Penalty award reversed after VAR review

Controversy was quick to rear its head at the Estadio Azteca, referee Óscar Mejía awarding América a penalty after just four minutes. Mejía penalized Puebla’s Gustavo Ferrareis for a handball, but was called over to the touchline monitor to review the incident. Having taken a second look, the official reversed his decision, prompting boos from the home supporters.

That moment aside, the game lacked excitement in the first 30 minutes. América had control of the ball, but created little danger. For their part, Puebla sought to hit their hosts on the counterattack, but were ineffective.

Martín gives América the lead

It wasn’t until the 37th minute that América woke up the Azteca crowd. Emilio Lara combined on the left with Alejandro Zendejas, who sent a cross into the box for Henry Martín to chest the ball past a helpless Antony Silva and into the net.

The goal buoyed América, who recorded another couple of shots at the Puebla goal before half time. Both were parried by Silva, however.

Gastón Silva equalizes for Puebla

After the break, América came out with the bit between their teeth – Brian Rodríguez showing good penetrative play on the wing – but could not get Martín in a good position to double their advantage. And just before the hour mark, Las Águilas were made to pay for their sloppy defending at set pieces. A Puebla corner kick found Gastón Silva, who was given time and space to nod into Óscar Jiménez’s goal.

Zendejas stunner restores América’s advantage

América responded quickly with a tremendous goal by Zendejas in the 67th minute. Advancing into the area, the Winger connected with a fine volley that arrowed into the top corner, giving Silva no chance. Minutes later, Zendejas threatened to score another with another fine effort, but this time it was denied by the post.

Puebla level once more

Just under 10 minutes later, América again showed their frailty when defending dead-ball situations, and were pegged back for a second time. When a right-wing free-kick was swung into the box, Puebla’s Emanuel Gularte took advantage of poor marking to pop up at the far post and glance a Bouncing header high into the back of the net.

Despite introducing late substitutes, América could not generate more danger and had to settle for a draw that feels like a defeat.