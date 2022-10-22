Amendment 2 goal has long history for West Virginia Republicans | News, Sports, Jobs

CHARLESTON — It’s been nearly 24 years since a commission formed by West Virginia’s oldest and youngest Governor recommended eliminating tangible personal property taxes on machinery/equipment, inventory, and vehicles. But that question still dominates today as voters consider a constitutional amendment in November. Early voting begins Wednesday with Election Day coming Tuesday, Nov. 8. Among the dozens of candidates on the ballot, Voters will vote on four amendments to the West Virginia Constitution, including Amendment 2. The constitutional amendment would update language and give members of the West Virginia Legislature the authority to exempt six categories of tangible personal property taxes that counties, cities, and school systems rely on. These include the tangible personal property taxes on vehicles, machinery/equipment, inventory, computer equipment, furniture and fixtures, and leasehold investments. If approved by voters, Amendment 2 would not automatically remove these taxes. It would require lawmakers to pass a bill during the 60-day legislative session that begins every year or through a future special session to exempt these tangible personal property taxes from being collected. It would also require lawmakers to develop a plan to keep counties whole. The combined assessment for all 55 counties for those six categories in tax year 2021 was more than $515 million according to the West Virginia Association of Counties, although the total amount of taxes collected by counties has not been made public for that same tax year. According to past studies by the nonpartisan Tax Foundation, tangible personal property taxes account for nearly one-third of the total property taxes that counties collect, with real property accounting for 54% of collections and Utility property accounting for 13%. The state Constitution requires all taxable property to be assessed at 60% of its market value at a minimum. Republicans in the state Senate have a draft plan to fund county governments and county school systems from other tax collections through the general revenue fund. Opponents of Amendment 2 are concerned about counties being reliant on future legislatures for funding and the loss of local control. Eliminating the tangible personal property taxes on machinery/equipment, inventory, and vehicles has long been a goal of Republicans in West Virginia. The state Republican Party platform includes a provision supporting the elimination of these taxes. One of the first things the Republicans did after taking the majority in 2015 was create the Joint Select Committee on Tax Reform which looked at personal property taxes. A number of studies of the West Virginia tax landscape have been done over the last 55 years, but the first recent study that recommended ending tangible personal property taxes happened under the late Republican Gov. Cecil Underwood, who served one term in 1957 as the state’s youngest government and served a second term in 1997 as the state’s oldest governor.

“BETTER GOVERNMENT – NOT BIGGER GOVERNMENT”

Underwood created the Governor’s Commission on Fair Taxation on July 25, 1997. The 14-member commission to determine whether the state’s tax system “adequately embodies the principles and values ​​of the people of West Virginia,” and to develop reforms to the tax system to make it more fair among taxpayers, between the system and taxpayers and fair in how the government operates. During his 1998 State of the State address, Underwood said the commission’s work would be done by July of that year, although the work would not be completed until Jan. 11, 1999. The Democratic-controlled Legislature never implemented any of the commission’s recommendations by the time Underwood left office in 2001.

“We must continue to focus on the essential task of governmental reform and modernization,” Underwood said. “Now is the time to review the progress in making government ‘better, not bigger.'”

The commission found West Virginia’s tax system at that time was too regressive, contained too many taxes, too many exemptions, was not adaptable to changing economic conditions, and did not produce enough revenue for local governments among other issues. The commission was chaired by Marshall County native Robin Capehart, Underwood’s secretary of the Department of Tax and Revenue. One of the commission’s recommendations was eliminating vehicle tangible personal property taxes and a three-year phase-out of the machinery/equipment and Inventory tangible personal property taxes. The commission also recommended less reliance on property taxes as a whole, and increasing the ability of counties and cities to generate tax revenue through alternative means. Now the president of Bluefield State University, Capehart said it made sense for state and local governments to rely on property taxes during the state’s infancy, but a new tax balance is needed in today’s modern economy between consumption taxes, income taxes, and property taxes.

“The only thing they really had to tax was property because at that time, property kind of gave you an idea about your ability to pay,” Capehart said. “It’s just an outdated form of taxation.”

Capehart also said the tangible personal property tax is inherently unfair. As an example, Capehart said a law firm that makes $20 million annually likely pays significantly less in taxes than a coal company with the same annual income due to the possibility of the law firm having little to no tangible personal property, having no real property if it rents, and not being subject to Severance taxes. Capehart said his example shows the unfairness within the state tax system.

“We looked at the fairness of the tax base, not the tax rate,” Capehart said. “You’ve got 50-some different kinds of taxes, and you’ve got to look at the tax base of each one of these…It’s not the rates that create the unfairness, it’s the tax base. And that’s what the problem is with the personal property tax. It no longer measures wealth, It falls disproportionately on people who have high capital investments.”

ASSESSING THE SITUATION One way the commission considered for keeping counties and cities financially whole was to allow those counties to keep the portion of local property taxes used for funding schools – the local share – to replace the lost revenues from eliminating the tangible personal property taxes. The lost funding for county schools would then be provided from the state from the school aid formula. State law requires the state to make up any shortfalls in county education funding, requiring no action by the Legislature. Public education funding accounted for more than 42% of the general revenue budget for fiscal year 2022.

“This idea that local property tax pays for the schools is somewhat of a myth in that if they would come up with no money because they had property worth nothing, then the state would have to pay for the rest because that’s what the school aid formula does” Capehart said. Capehart also pointed out that the counties could also seek to regain their control over levy rates. County assessors set the levy rates for cities, counties and schools, but that power was transferred to the Legislature. Lawmakers have the statutory authority to raise levy rates up to 100%, although it would take two-thirds majority votes in the House of Delegates and Senate to change those assessment rates. Legislation passed in 1991 limits the growth in tax revenue collected by local governments. Multiple studies, including a 2009 study by the West Virginia Bureau of Business and Economic Research, have found that the state ranks among the lowest in the nation for property taxes.

“Currently, property is Categorized and taxed, with few modifications, according to legislation passed just after the Great Depression, which was designed to lessen taxes on Residents and farmers of the state and depend on the majority of revenue from businesses,” wrote researchers Amy Higginbotham, Arzu Sen, and Tami Gurley-Calvez. “Based on analyzes of who actually bears the burden of the tax regardless of who writes the check, it is unclear whether this goal is being met.”

West Virginia ended the previous fiscal year with more than $1.3 billion in Surplus tax revenue caused by maintaining a flat budget and controlling spending since 2018 and natural growth in tax revenue, as well as higher-than-average Severance tax collections, an influx in federal stimulus , and inflation driving prices higher and resulting in additional tax revenue. The state is expected to exceed $500 million in tax revenue surplus by the end of this month. Whatever form tax reform takes – elimination of tangible personal property taxes or a 10% personal income tax cut preferred by Gov. Jim Justice – Capehart said there is no better time to implement serious tax reform than now. It’s an opportunity Underwood was unable to see happen. They passed away in 2008.

“When you have a time of huge surplus, there’s never a better time to look at the fairness of our tax bases than when you’ve got huge surpluses,” Capehart said. “I guess the question is, where do you want to be at the end of the day? Do you want a lot of people where their spending is going to drive the economy, or do you want an economy driven by capital investment? That’s an age-old question. It’s the old supply-side versus demand-side.”

Steven Allen Adams can be reached at [email protected]