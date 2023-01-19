Mold

‘Ambedkar: A Life’ – Shashi Tharoor Remembers Babasaheb As ‘First Male Feminist’ At Jaipur Literature Festival 2023

Shashi Tharoor had a conversation with Ambedkarite activist and rapper Sumit Samos and Pragya Tiwari at Jaipur Literature Festival 2023, discussing Babasaheb’s life and journey.

Jaipur Literature Festival 2023: One of the Greatest and Glorious literary Festivals kickstarted on January 19 at Jaipur’s Hotel Diggi Palace. The festival will host around 350 speakers from across the globe celebrating literature, culture, art, music and cinema. A melting pot of literature and culture, the Jaipur Lit fest witnessed a great start with Soothing morning Carnatic music followed by Inaugural ceremony and several amazing sessions with scholars. In one such session Politician and Writer Shashi Tharoor, in conversion with Ambedkarite activist and rapper Sumit Samos and Pragya Tiwari at Jaipur Literature Festival 2023, discussed Babasaheb’s life and journey along with his determination to present India with a Constitution ingrained with individual rights and modern concepts of social justice.

Tharoor’s latest biography, ‘Ambedkar: A Life’, traces the arc of his life while analyzing the multiple battles he fought in both political and intellectual spheres. In this insightful session the Congress man noted that, from promoting birth control and equal wages for female laborers to asking women to stand up to their husbands, Dr BR Ambedkar was constantly thinking about women empowerment. Terming Ambedkar the “first male feminist” of India, Tharoor said his Speeches from the 1930s and 40s to female audiences would still be considered “extraordinarily progressive” in some parts of the country.

“So here is a guy who tells women that don’t marry early, don’t let your parents push you into marriage, when you do get married stand up to your husbands, you are their equals, you are not there just to serve them, make sure you are not coerced into having too many children too early. You should have control over the children you have,” the Thiruvananthapuram MP said at the 16th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival.

‘A man constantly thinking of how much women need to be empowered…’

Advocating about the Ambedkar thinking, “This is a man who is constantly thinking of how much women need to be empowered, so he was thinking of empowerment at all levels and gender and caste, I think in his mind these were different phases of the same kind of disability,” Tharoor added.

The Congress MP in conversation with the rapper discussed how Babasaheb fought against the conservatives and paved his way to the best. He further added to the discourse that in the Constitution we are bringing one person, one vote, but in our society we don’t have one person, one value.

JLF 2023 will be the ground for some insightful sessions with great thinkers and writers and days will conclude with some grooving musical performances. With Geetanjali Shree, Onir, Sudha Murthy, and several others lined up to take the stage, JLF will culminate on January 23.



