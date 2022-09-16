Amazon’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ music: Listen to the epic theme for 2022 Thursday night games

Football is music to everyone’s ears, and the literal music in Everybody’s ears might be good, too.

Whether it’s Sam Spence’s iconic NFL Films soundtrack or the various network Anthems for the game’s Sunday and Monday offerings, NFL fans are no stranger to recognizable music. Amazon looks to continue the trend with their own theme, with the vast majority of fans introduced to the theme on Thursday night.

“Our goal was to create a memorable theme that is both current and timeless,” composer Pinar Toprak said. “We leaned on the big brass and muscular energy of Legacy scores, in combination with unique, lyrical moments, to achieve a feeling of heart and soul.”

Well, consider it mission accomplished for Toprak and Co.

With the Chargers and Chiefs setting the tone for the debut of “Thursday Night Football,” the music may have actually been the real tone-setter.

Here it is:

Amazon Prime ‘Thursday Night Football’ music

Composed by Pinar Toprak, the Amazon Prime “Thursday Night Football” theme has hints of ’70s themes with a big, brassy, ​​energetic feel, along with a hint of modern, movie blockbuster themes.

It feels a bit more bright and “superhero-y” than some other network offerings, which is especially fitting, considering Toprak composed the music for Marvel’s “Captain Marvel.”

Here’s the song in its entirety: