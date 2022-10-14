Amazon’s ‘Pile On’ promo during ‘Thursday Night Football’ Halftime show gets roasted by viewers

Viewers piled on “The Pile On” on Thursday night.

Amazon is in its first season broadcasting “Thursday Night Football,” so there will be plenty of experiments with its content. From its Halftime show desk to its pregame show, there have been plenty more hits than misses from the streaming service.

But during Halftime of the Brutal Bears vs. Commanders matchup, the powers that be at Prime Video decided to make the programming decidedly more Brutal when they shared a minute-long preview of the Comedy studio show “The Pile On.”

The show preview was eerily reminiscent of E!’s “The Soup,” but — just taking a shot in the dark here — the demographic for deprecating NFL humor in the mold of a gossipy stand-up show isn’t the same as tried -and-true pigskin fans.

Amazon may want to keep this one in the lab for a little bit longer. Humor is subjective and all, but viewers united to trash the segment:

Someone get Bezos on the line.

