Amazon Will Stream an NFL Game on Black Friday Next Year

NFL football is coming to Black Friday.

The National Football League has struck a deal with Amazon

to stream a game on the Friday after Thanksgiving in 2023, which is known as the official kickoff of the Christmas shopping season.

The NFL and Amazon indicated the plan is for the game to become a permanent fixture.

The game will be a “key new pillar” for the league, NFL Media Chief Operating Officer Hans Schroeder said on a conference call to discuss the new game. Marie Donoghue, Amazon’s vice president of Global Sports Video, said: “We see this as starting a new holiday tradition.”

For Amazon, having an NFL game on its streaming platform on what is known as the biggest shopping day of the year will give it a large promotional platform for its own retail efforts.

Amazon.com Inc already has a partnership with the NFL as the new home of Thursday Night Football.

Photo:



Jason Hanna/Amazon Sports





The deal deepens the partnership between the NFL and Amazon, which this season started streaming the league’s “Thursday Night Football” franchise. Amazon has an 11-year deal for “Thursday Night Football” at a price tag of $1.2 billion annually, The Wall Street Journal previously reported.

Neither the league nor Amazon would comment on the terms of adding a new game to Amazon’s current package.

The new game also gets Amazon in on Thanksgiving weekend. While Amazon has “Thursday Night Football,” its package does not include a Thanksgiving game. The NFL’s Thanksgiving games are on CBS,

NBC and Fox.

Amazon is also among the potential suitors for the NFL’s Sunday Ticket package, which will be available after this season. Sunday Ticket is a direct-to-consumer offering currently available on satellite broadcaster DirecTV that allows subscribers access to all out-of-market games. Apple Inc.

and Google’s YouTube also are circling the property, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Joe Flint at [email protected]