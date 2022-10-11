Amazon Prime Day Early Access Golf Deals Live

Refresh

49% OFF LASER RANGEFINDER The Gogogo Sport Vpro stands out as one of the best value models in the rangefinder category before any discounts are applied, but it gets even better today as you can find up to 49% off the 1200 yards model with Amazon. For just $81.19 you can get a device that is fast and accurate, as well as good from longer ranges. The Vpro offers 6x magnification and clear optics, as well, providing a quality user experience. Equally impressive at this price point is that it also provides slope functionality to give golfers actual and adjusted yardages on the course.

DEALS ON PUMA GEAR I have noticed some deals on Puma golf gear at the moment and my top choice is this ‘P’ Hat with 45% off. It is an incredibly popular model and it comes in a multitude of colors, as well as special editions too.

UNREAL DRIVER DEAL FROM PXG (Image credit: Future) I have just spotted this incredible deal from PXG (opens in new tab). Right now, you can get the PXG 0211 Driver for just $119 on the official website! A 2022 Editor’s Choice selection for us, the PXG 0211 is without question one of the best budget drivers (opens in new tab) on the market this year. Aspirational looks combine with consistent performance to offer a driver that could benefit a broad spectrum of golfers. In our testing the flight was strong without ballooning too much and the spin rate was consistently good. The overall average distance was impressive too. Perhaps more importantly, this felt easy to hit both during the fitting and in the testing session. On the site you can select hand, shaft, flex, length, grip and other variables to really dial in your model.

LESS THAN £1 PER GOLF BALL As we come into winter, now is the time to stock up on golf balls and the best deal we have seen to do this is on the TaylorMade RBZ Soft balls (opens in new tab). At the moment you can get 24 balls for £22.99, which despite only being a £2 discount off the usual RRP, this is still less than £1 per ball! And don’t worry about the performance here as we actually tested these balls and they were surprisingly good. The feel was soft especially around the greens which I enjoyed, and I liked the high ball flight they produced.

GOLFBUDDY WATCH WITH £77+ OFF (Image credit: Future) One of the best golf watches (opens in new tab) out there, the AIM W11 from GolfBuddy can be found on Amazon with more than £77 off – £77.50 to be exact… Featuring a number of Improvements from the AIM W10, especially in the Aesthetic department, we enjoyed testing this model last year. The accuracy of the Aim W11 (opens in new tab) is excellent. Preloaded with 40,000 courses, the Aim W11 will pinpoint your position and give super-accurate yardages. In terms of innovation, features include a full-color touch screen display, plus green undulation and slope-adjusted distance readings (where available) to give the golfer better, real-life views and more control around the course. There are also excellent new zoom in/out functions around the green.

30% OFF CHROME SOFT X BALLS Admittedly we are talking about the 2020 version in this deal, but still the previous Chrome Soft X was, and still is, an excellent golf ball. With 30% off, you get the plan version of the ball (the Triple Track design is the full price), and all the performance that comes with it.

25% OFF ARRAY OF OAKLEY SUNGLASSES I am a big Oakley sunglasses guy and any time I see them on offer I shout about it. So with Glee I have just seen an array of models with 25% off, such as the Portal X (one of our favorites), the Flak 2.0, the regular Flak and Holbrook designs. I know we are getting into Autumn and Winter in the Northern hemisphere, but the best golf sunglasses (opens in new tab) can be used for years so snap up your pair today!

LIGHTNING DEAL I am getting inundated with golf tech deals right now! Another is this Lightning deal on the Precision Pro R1 rangefinder (opens in new tab) which has 20% off right now on Amazon US, saving a total of $65. It gives you fast and accurate distances to the flag like all good laser rangefinders and vibrates when the target is picked out. It’s bulky but still relatively Lightweight (204g), fits well in the hand and looks like a cutting-edge device you want to be seen with. Now we believe this is a Lightning deal in the US which means it will only be around today so if you need a rangefinder, now is the time to strike!

£100 OFF PUTTING SIMULATOR Going one step further than the SC300i launch monitor deal, I have just spotted this ExPutt Putting Simulator with £104 off as well. We actually tested this fairly recently and it came oh so close to a five star rating. (Image credit: Mark Townsend) Your initial thought might be that it will be time-consuming to set up and fiddly to operate, but it’s the complete opposite of that. Everything is packaged and labeled perfectly and the user manual (which is detailed but essential reading) makes things very straightforward. The functionality is outstanding, it is very easy to use, you get immediate and detailed feedback, and it can also make putting fun not just for you, but just about anyone, even children. To learn more about the product, definitely take a look at our in-depth review (opens in new tab) of the simulator.

SAVE 33% ON A LAUNCH MONITOR?! (Image credit: Mike Bailey) Yes you read that right. At the moment the Voice Caddie Swing Caddie SC300i, a model that made our best Portable launch Monitors (opens in new tab) guide, has an excellent 33% off. This ultra-portable, doppler Radar launch monitor is a new model that improves on what we saw with the SC300 by using atmospheric pressure sensors to provide more accurate data. We loved it in testing and it also made our 2022 Editor’s Choice List (opens in new tab) which is high praise!

SPECIAL EDITION BIOM H4’s ON OFFER (Image credit: GMS) How cool do these shoes look? Designed in collaboration with South African professional Erik Van Rooyen, you can get these Ecco Biom H4’s with 30% off. Hidden on the sole of the shoe is a blue and orange color scheme that is bound to catch the eye. The design also pays homage to van Rooyen’s love of guitar, with a nod to guitar strings on the uppers of the shoe. Performance is not just Aesthetic though, these shoes are incredibly comfortable, are waterproof, and provide solid stability.

TAYLORMADE BAG DISCOUNTS We all know how good TaylorMade products are and I have just spotted three deals on TaylorMade bags that we have had our hands on and we know are very good models. If you need a new bag, or know someone who does, then the Picks below could solve that.

GOOD MORNING ALL Hello my name is Sam Tremlett, Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly and over the next 48 hours we will look to give you the best deals on all things golf from the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. As we have shown there are some awesome deals on the site already and we will keep an eye out for any new ones that pop up! If you are struggling for gift ideas for birthdays or even Christmas, now is the time to act fast.

Available In Both The US and UK A brilliant set, we reviewed them at the end of 2021 – check out the Callaway Strata Package Set Review

Morning, Wherever you are in the world, welcome to continued coverage of the Primes Early Access Sale, where we are looking out for the best golf deals over the next 48 hours… and here comes one of the best deals we have seen.

Lowest Price Yet For Garmin Watch This deal is a real cracker – read our review of the Garmin Approach S12 Watch

