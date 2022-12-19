Amazon golf gifts arriving before Christmas
Who among us hasn’t needed some last-minute shopping to survive the holidays? Don’t worry, we won’t judge, it’s just retail therapy.
In fact, we’re here to help you knock all of those last-minute gifts off your list. With the help of Amazon’s lightning-fast shipping, get all of your shopping done from the comfort of your couch in just a few clicks.
If time is still on your side or you want to take advantage of holiday deals, check out our gift guides and lists to grab some of the best equipment, apparel and accessories in the game.
Price: $59.99
Why we like it: Keeping your trunk in line can be a battle if you play a lot of golf. Gift this to help make sure everything is neat and squared away even if their golf game isn’t.
Golf Trunk Organizer – $59.99
Price: $24.99
Why we like it: Fed up with compromising a cup holder for your phone? The Desert Fox phone caddy attaches to your golf cart and keeps your phone secure.
Golf Phone Caddy – $24.99
Price: $79.99
Why we like it: Bring the driving range home. Tack on a turf pad and a dozen golf balls and you won’t ever have to leave the house to grind your game.
Practice Hitting Net – $79.99
Price: $139.99
Why we like it: Perfect for all levels, this golf training equipment provides a realistic feel of hitting the ball with its resistance shaft with a 360-degree spin. With the golf trainer mat, you can train indoors or outdoors, anytime.
Swing Trainer – $139.99
Price: $79.99 (Down from $99.99, save 20%)
Why we like it: Take advantage of the sunny days this winter with a heater built specifically for golf carts. Add this to a cart with a cart cover and you’ll significantly extend your golf season.
Golf Cart Heater – $79.99
Price: $34
Why we like it: Coming in at Barely $10 each, these belts make a great stocking stuffer. Nike belts add variety and color to compliment any outfit.
Nike Golf Belts 3-pack – $34
Price: From $75.17
Why we like it: Everyone could improve their putting. Help your favorite golfer grind their putting stroke with the PuttOut Pro.
PuttOut Putting Mat – From $75.17
Price: $49.99
Why we like it: Taylormade TP5 golf balls are some of the best in the game. Live things up with some of TM’s fun designs and patterns.
TP5 golf balls – $49.99 per dozen
Price: $49.99
Why we like it: The Titleist ProV1 and ProV1x are the most played golf balls in the world. Not just on the Tour but the entire globe. Not sure what to get a golfer? You can’t go wrong with this.
Titleist Pro V1 – $49.99 per dozen
Price: $24.99
Why we like it: Vice makes affordable premium golf balls. The Vice Tour is a three-piece design like the ProV series and the TP5 series, but at half the cost. Give them a try this holiday season.
Vice Tour Golf Balls – $24.99
We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Golfweek operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
